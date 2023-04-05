Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two state senators have indicated they may seek higher offices in 2024.

Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, released a statement Tuesday indicating he may run for Attorney General. The announcement came the same day Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a news conference to formally enter the governor’s race.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

