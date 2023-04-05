Two state senators have indicated they may seek higher offices in 2024.
Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, released a statement Tuesday indicating he may run for Attorney General. The announcement came the same day Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a news conference to formally enter the governor’s race.
"With today's announcement by Attorney General Morrisey, West Virginia will need a new conservative warrior in the Attorney General’s office,” Stuart said.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said he will make an announcement Monday in Wheeling regarding the 2024 election, though he did not indicate which office he may be considering.
Stuart is a former United States Attorney, serving in the Southern District from 2018 to 2021. He was involved in the prosecution of two West Virginia State Supreme Court justices, as well as prosecutions and raids related to the opioid crisis, including one raid that resulted in 100 arrests from Huntington to Detroit, according to his statement.
“I have been repeatedly encouraged by people from across West Virginia to consider running for statewide or federal office in 2024,” Stuart said. “I have a lengthy record of public service and a strong record of getting results. I have a proven record of winning, building effective teams, and doing big things. I believe that’s the type of record of leadership that our people deserve.”
Stuart has also worked as a lawyer for the firm Steptoe & Johnson and, in 2014, chaired the West Virginia Presidential Debate Commission. From 2010 to 2012, he served as chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party and also chaired Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in the state.
“I’ve served at the highest levels of leadership. I broke records as the top federal prosecutor in my district and made history as United States Attorney,” Stuart said. “I defeated a four-term, 16-year incumbent Democratic state senator in a district that is five-to-one Democratic by more than 16%."
Stuart touted his sponsorship of Senate Bills 220 and 546, calling them the biggest overhaul of West Virginia’s drug laws in a generation. Among other things, the bills placed tighter restrictions on the sale of Delta-8 and other legal cannabis products in West Virginia.
Stuart was also a sponsor of SB 302, which required all law enforcement agencies in the state to index felony warrants in the National Crime Information Center.
“In my first session in the state Senate, I sponsored big bills — historic bills on drugs, criminal law, and vehicle inspections — that passed the Legislature and were signed into law by the governor. The bottom line is I have a record of winning for the people of West Virginia,” he said.
Stuart supported SB 10, the Campus Carry Act, which permits licensed individuals to carry concealed firearms at institutions of higher education. He also supported a bill that limited the availability of gender-confirming medication and hormone treatment for the state’s transgender youth, as well as a bill that allows West Virginians to legally challenge any law they feel infringes on their religious freedoms.
All of these bills were widely opposed during public hearings.
During the session, Stuart also spoke in opposition to House Bill 3018, which established 18 as the age of consent to marry in West Virginia.
“With radical liberals running Washington, it's more important than ever that West Virginia has an Attorney General who is a real conservative who is consistent with the values of most West Virginians and who is fully prepared on day one to fight back. We can’t afford an Attorney General that needs to learn on the job,” Stuart said.
Stuart, a resident of South Charleston, has been married for nearly 27 years to his wife, Katrina, and they have two daughters in college, Isabella, 21, and Audrey, 20.