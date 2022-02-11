Residents, lawmakers and activists gathered Friday afternoon in the West Virginia Capitol’s Lower Rotunda for a rally calling for the passage of a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against someone for how they wear their hair.
Advocates for the CROWN Act movement — which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” — spoke on the urgency of passing the proposed law this session. The legislation was introduced in the 2020 and 2021 sessions but did not advanced in either chamber. Identical bills were introduced this year by Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia.
The CROWN Act would prevent employers, businesses, realtors, agencies, organizations, etc., from firing, denying services or discriminating against people solely for their hairstyle or hair texture. It also would prevent children from hair discrimination in schools.
West Virginia’s CROWN movement began about an hour’s drive from Charleston. In December 2019, a Woodrow Wilson High School basketball coach told a freshman player, Matthew Moore, 14, that his dreadlocks were not “neat” enough and needed to be cut off. Moore told a local reporter that, by the team’s second game, he was sitting in the locker room pulling out his own hair.
Moore’s mother, Tarsha Bolt, testified to lawmakers in a 2020 committee hearing about her son’s experience. Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, spoke against the bill. He told Bolt she was trying to "undercut authority" and trying to pick "the rules" for herself. Last year, Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, said CROWN Act supporters were “narrow-minded” and were disrespectful during phone calls. Roberts said the committee did not have enough time to vet the bill, which, in its entirety, was two sentences long.
Supporters said there was no excuse for the bill to not be passed this year. Three Capital High School seniors, La’stacia Williams, Natalyia Sayles and Talayah Boxley stood at the podium, calling for lawmakers to listen to their personal experiences and understand their pleas.
“Our hair is one of the most important parts of us because that’s how we express ourselves,” Williams said. “Not everybody understands it, so then if we talk about it, [people act like] it’s unnecessary, or we’re mad or we’re angry — we’re seen as aggressive already because of our skin [color].”
Sayles said people should use this moment to accept and embrace the children in schools pushing for this legal protection.
“Some might not think it’s important because it’s not happening directly to them,” she said.
Williams said a bill like this can fail to receive attention because of who is often advocating for it.
“We’re children, we’re also not as heard as adults,” she said. “I just feel like it’s unfair for everyone.”
Charkera Ervin, a lead statewide organizer for the CROWN Act at the municipal level, asked what West Virginia is telling its youth by standing against this law.
“What message are we sending to our kids? What message are we sending to our communities?” Ervin said.
The Charleston City Council unanimously adopted the CROWN Act ordinance last June.
Historically, racial hair discrimination has existed everywhere, from workplaces to schools. A 2019 study found that Black women are 80% more likely to change their hairstyle to “fit in” at the office.