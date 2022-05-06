The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has refused to reverse a lower court's decision declaring a state Senate candidate ineligible for next week's primary election.
In an order issued Friday afternoon, justices denied Andrea Garrett Kiessling’s motion for a temporary stay in her residency case. Kiessling’s candidacy in the 8th Senate District appears dead in the water with Election Day on Tuesday.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom on Wednesday ruled Kiessling ineligible, saying she failed to meet the residency requirements for holding elected office in West Virginia. Bloom found that Kiessling, a 35-year-old Republican now living in Spencer, could not meet the requirement that she be a resident of the state for the five years preceding the general election in November. Kiessling lived in North Carolina and Minnesota within the past five years, voting and paying taxes in North Carolina, Bloom wrote in his 13-page order.
Kiessling appealed Bloom's decision to the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Alicia Stine, a Kanawha County resident and registered Republican voter, initially filed the legal challenge of Kiessling’s eligibility.
As part of his ruling, Bloom directed all county and state election officials not to count votes cast for Kiessling. Early voting in West Virginia began April 27 and concludes Saturday. Kiessling will remain on the ballot, but no votes she receives will be counted.
Bloom also ordered the Secretary of State’s Office to post signs at polling places in Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Roane and Clay counties stating Kiessling is ineligible.
"We would like to thank Judge Bloom and the Supreme Court of Appeals for their prompt and professional consideration of the issues relating to Andrea Kiessling’s candidacy for State Senate," Kiessling attorney Marc Williams said in a statement. "We are disappointed that Ms. Kiessling will not be on the ballot this Tuesday, but we understand that this is a country of laws and that sometimes the judicial process will result in decisions with which we disagree.
"But in every case, we respect the process and the judges who make those decisions."
The remaining eligible candidates in the 8th Senate District race are former Putnam County Delegate Joshua Higginbotham, who ignited the residency issue last week on social media; former Kanawha Democratic Delegate Mark Hunt; and Mark Mitchem of Clay. Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is running unopposed in the Democratic Party primary in his bid for reelection.
Also on Friday, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, released a statement accusing Bloom of being an “activist judge” and calling his decision “outrageous.” Blair said he will commit to passing legislation next session preventing similar challenges from happening this late in an election cycle. Blair said “stolen elections are too common in this country.”
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, issued a statement in response to Blair’s, saying his comment was “as outrageous as it is dangerous.”
“Instead of permitting this issue to work its way through the courts and even the West Virginia Supreme Court, Senate President Blair resorts to the name-calling and personal attacks begun by Senator Eric Tarr and Greg Thomas earlier this week,” Baldwin said.
Tarr, R-Putnam, and Thomas, a GOP political operative, have been key backers of Kiessling’s candidacy.