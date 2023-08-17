Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A surety company has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice and two of his coal companies, saying they breached an indemnity agreement and asking a federal court for a judgment of over $3 million.

Western Surety Company, a Chicago-based firm, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, claiming Justice, Southern Coal Corp. and Bluestone Resources, Inc., two Virginia-based companies, failed to abide by a November 2020 agreement to pay Western Surety enough to cover any cost incurred by having to execute any bond.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

