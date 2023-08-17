A surety company has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice and two of his coal companies, saying they breached an indemnity agreement and asking a federal court for a judgment of over $3 million.
Western Surety Company, a Chicago-based firm, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, claiming Justice, Southern Coal Corp. and Bluestone Resources, Inc., two Virginia-based companies, failed to abide by a November 2020 agreement to pay Western Surety enough to cover any cost incurred by having to execute any bond.
In Western Surety’s lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, the company says the defendants requested a $3.009 million bond to challenge a 2019 arbitration award and subsequent 2020 judgment against Bluestone in favor of First National Capital LLC.
First National Capital had said in a Texas district court that Bluestone failed to pay $121,556 in past due rent payments or roughly $2.7 million in liquidated damages under an agreement in which First National Capital bought and leased a remanufactured bulldozer to Bluestone.
A Western Surety exhibit filed in the lawsuit shows Justice’s signature as an indemnitor on his own behalf and signatures of his son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, on behalf of Southern Coal and Bluestone Resources. The younger Justice is president of both companies.
Gov. Justice pledged he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations upon taking office in 2017. The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
Western Surety contends the appeal bond was filed in District Court of Dallas County, Texas, in December 2020, requiring the surety company to pay $3.009 million, which included post-judgment interest of 5% on the principal judgment amount and court costs for two years. In April 2022, a Texas appeals court confirmed the judgment against Bluestone.
As an exhibit in its filing, Western Surety submitted a letter from a company representative to Gov. Justice and his son dated June 28, 2023, notifying them that First National Capital had demanded the full bond penalty of $3.009 million from Western Surety.
Western Surety representative Mark Torp asked to hear from the Justices “as soon as possible” in the letter, asking them when payment would be made if they intended to satisfy the judgment.
The surety company said in the lawsuit filed Wednesday it never received a response to that letter.
The lawsuit includes another letter in which Western Surety last month demanded the defendants reimburse Western the $3.009 million within 10 days. They haven’t done so, Western Surety says.
Western Surety has asked the Virginia Western District Court to enter a judgment against the defendants of at least $3.009 million, plus attorneys’ fees, expenses and interest.
Neither an attorney for the Justice coal companies nor the Governor’s Office responded to requests for comment.
“My son and my daughter and absolutely our companies and everything will always fulfill our obligations, every single one, and absolutely, at the end of the day, have we not done it and done it and done it and done it?” Gov. Justice asked during a May administration briefing following questions about his business operations.
They’ve developed a reputation for not doing it.
A 2019 Forbes feature focused on Justice’s business practices included a headline describing Justice as a “deadbeat billionaire.”
Retired miners and the United Mine Workers union have said the Justice family coal companies have failed to provide contractually promised prescription drug coverage intermittently in recent years, causing miners and their dependents to pay out of pocket for or go without critical drugs.
In April, a federal court affirmed another court’s decision that Justice’s companies can’t get out of paying $2.54 million in environmental penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee regulators.
The Virginia Western District Court enforced an arbitration order against Justice’s Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs in November.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
Also in November, Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited asked the same court to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales.
A London tribunal awarded Dh-Dhekelia $1.06 million plus interest after a cargo loading dispute.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
Justice family attorneys later filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations. Carter Bank is scheduled to present an oral argument in October on why the court should deny the motion from Justice and his wife.
The U.S. Department of Justice in May sued 13 Justice family-controlled companies and Jay Justice in federal court, saying they hadn’t paid more than $5 million in penalties assessed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
The civil suit in the Virginia Western District Court said the companies and Jay Justice failed to pay uncontested penalties after being cited for more than 130 violations from 2018 to 2022. The Justice Department estimated penalties and reclamation fees, plus interest and administrative expenses owed total roughly $7.6 million.