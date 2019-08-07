Swearengin announces US Senate run as Democrat

A progressive Democrat announced her plans to run for the United States Senate in 2020 on Tuesday.
Paula Jean Swearengin, who first appeared on the ballot in 2018 against Sen. Joe Manchin in the Democratic primary, announced the news on her Facebook page.
“Families are suffering because our representatives in Washington D.C. are not working for us,” she wrote. “It’s time to take our government back! We deserve a representative who has lived our struggles. This is why I’m running for U.S. Senate in 2020.”
Her campaign website lists priorities like “Medicare for all,” ending the opioid epidemic and holding the pharmaceutical industry accountable, modernizing infrastructure from broadband to water systems, and others.
In her primary run against Manchin, Swearengin pulled in more than 48,000 votes -- about 30 percent of ballots cast.
Since then, she appeared in a Netflix documentary, “Knock Down the House,” along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other progressive women running for office for the first time.
Currently, Swearengin is the only Democrat running in the primary, though the Federal Election Commission website states Franklin Riley is running for Senate, but his party is not listed.
Assuming she wins the primary, Swearengin will face tough competition in incumbent Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Capito won her seat in 2014 by nearly 28 points. According to July polling from Morning Consult, a nonpartisan public opinion firm, 46 percent of voters approve of Capito compared to 32 percent who don’t. However, her approval rating has trended downward since early 2017.