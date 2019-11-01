Swope named Economic Development chairman

Senate leadership tapped Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, to lead the Economic Development Committee.
He will replace Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, who was recently appointed to serve as chairman of the committee on Government Organization.
“I’m honored that Senate President [Mitch] Carmichael has asked me to step into this role,” Swope said. “West Virginia has made great progress during the last few years in improving our business climate and making our state attractive to companies who want to come here and create jobs. I’m excited to build upon that success with our committee this year.”
Carmichael, R-Jackson, issued a statement on the appointment Friday afternoon.
“Economic development is an important focus to the Senate, and I am happy to have Chandler leading our efforts,” he said. “His experience and proven record of success in business will be pivotal in our push to keep West Virginia moving forward. I expect big ideas to come from this committee in the new year.”
The committee is fairly minor in terms of Senate business. It keeps a low profile and met only seven times in 2019, compared to three times in 2018.
Swope represents the Sixth Senatorial District, which includes Mercer County and parts of Wayne, Mingo, and McDowell counties.