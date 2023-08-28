A recent letter from the state president of the American Federation of Teachers to West Virginia University’s Board of Governors has drawn the ire of the state Senate Finance Committee chairman.
In a letter dated Aug. 23, AFT-WV President Randi Weingarten placed some of the blame for WVU’s recent financial woes on the state Legislature. The university is proposing unprecedented cuts to programs and faculty, a move that could affect hundreds of students, many of whom walked out of classes last week and to hold protests on campus.
The university has already eliminated 132 positions with at least 170 more expected. Meanwhile, 32 majors are on the chopping block, including 20 graduate-level programs, leaving many students scrambling to change majors or find other schools.
“The $45 million shortfall these cuts attempt to address is the result of a decade of painful cuts by the state and financial mismanagement by the current administration,” Weingarten wrote. “Over the past 10 years, the state Legislature has cut funding to the university by 24 percent, creating a significant budget shortfall for the university.”
Weingarten wrote that the state should return WVU’s funding levels to where they were a decade ago, something that has also been recommended by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, an independent think tank.
“Rather than proceeding with cuts that disrupt students mid-degree, weaken the economy of the local community and the state, and undermine the university’s mission and standing as a premier research Institution,” Weingarten wrote. “The board of governors, together with the university administration, should advocate for increased state support to make up the projected budget shortfall in the short term and to adequately fund WVU going forward.”
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, took exception to Weingarten’s letter and penned an op-ed in which he described the AFT as a “socialist ideologue institution” that has “ruined K-12 education in large part.”
“They insist that West Virginia citizens should reach deeper into their paychecks and subsidize structural deficits within the University,” Tarr wrote on Aug. 26.
He continued, “It’s laughable, that the same institution, the American Federation of Teachers, who places socialist and transgender political ideology in your kindergartners’ classrooms above teaching reading, science, and math, gives their benevolent advice out of concern for WVU’s students.”
Tarr continued to decry the “liberal” policies of the AFT, and implied that problems at WVU are fueled by that same ideology.
“Maybe these structural deficits have come about from the leftist policies typically championed by faculty senates, such as demand of tenure and compensation based on time served rather than value provided,” Tarr wrote.
Tarr expressed support for WVU’s administration and urged President Gordon Gee to ignore the AFT’s letter.
“Unbridled spending by liberal 'educators' created the mess our country’s higher education system finds itself in,” Tarr wrote. “For the sake of families and taxpayers who pay for their children to attend college, let’s hope West Virginia has started a trend and won’t stand alone in doing what’s right.”
Tarr wrote that the Legislature passed a higher education funding formula in 2021 that “gives a blueprint on how to drive funding to any West Virginia public university.”
“The way to benefit from that formula is to provide degrees that lead to jobs. WVU is now making changes that will permit that to occur,” he wrote.
Some of Tarr’s colleagues in the Legislature have expressed different views. During the recent campus protests, Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, agreed that state support for higher education has waned in recent years.
“I think some of it is ideological. There are people who think they are indoctrinating kids, rather than making them employable,” Hansen said.
Hansen noted that during the recent special session of the Legislature, he and other lawmakers attempted to add $45 million in surplus funds -- the amount of WVU’s projected deficit -- to a bill appropriating millions of dollars to Marshall University for a cybersecurity program.
Hansen said the proposed amendment was rejected on the grounds it wasn’t “germane” to the bill.
“There are a lot of voices in the Republican caucus, but there is a delegation of legislators who don’t value higher education and want to see that support shrink,” Hansen said.
