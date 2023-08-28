Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A recent letter from the state president of the American Federation of Teachers to West Virginia University’s Board of Governors has drawn the ire of the state Senate Finance Committee chairman.

In a letter dated Aug. 23, AFT-WV President Randi Weingarten placed some of the blame for WVU’s recent financial woes on the state Legislature. The university is proposing unprecedented cuts to programs and faculty, a move that could affect hundreds of students, many of whom walked out of classes last week and to hold protests on campus.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

