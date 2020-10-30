A St. Albans High School teacher is challenging incumbent Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Putnam, for her seat in the West Virginia Legislature.
Nikki Ardman, a Democrat, teaches anatomy, physiology and biology at St. Albans High School. She said she was inspired to run by current and former students.
“I think I have most of them endorsing me. They asked me to put my name out there, and that’s what I’m doing,” Ardman said. “I do feel that what I’ve been observing in our public schools is a testament of what’s going on in society.”
Ardman has never run for office before. She said her political effort is an extension of who she is: a helper. She doesn’t consider herself a politician, Ardman said, and wants to see more people like that elected to office in West Virginia.
As of Friday, Graves, who did not respond to requests for comment, had outraised Ardman by a good amount — $13,000 to Ardman’s $4,500. Graves had about $4,000 cash on hand, though, and Ardman had almost $3,000.
Ardman said that, if elected, she wants to see more funding and attention paid to ensuring students are cared for at all levels through their schools. She said she wants to see more resources given to people raising grandchildren in her district, and more of an effort to support those going through addiction struggles and recovery, to quell the occurrence in the first place.
Through her years of teaching, Ardman said, she’s become very familiar with how traumatizing the effects of the drug epidemic can be on young people. She would support a response to the epidemic that emphasizes the voices and experiences of those who have suffered from substance use disorder.
“The people we’re talking about, they’re the missing parents of my students, the ones who needed their parents to raise their kids," Ardman said. "They’re suffering, and we need to do the best we can to listen to what they need.”
Graves, in previous statements to reporters, said she wants to see school funding take these struggles into consideration, as well. Instead of tying school system funding to the number of students — which continuously declines even as problems persist — it should be tied to block grants, she said.
Ardman and Graves differ, though, when it comes to unions. Ardman is a member of the American Federation of Teachers. She said she worked as a substitute teacher during the last election, while taking time off to further her education. However, she said she refused to cross the picket line during consecutive teacher strikes and was as active as she could be to support her fellow teachers.
Graves voted for teacher pay raises during both recent strikes and has said previously that she wants a much larger raise than the 10% given. However, she said she does not think education unions should have so much power, saying she knows they mean well, “but they are tied to protecting the old system when we need flexibility.”
Ardman said she believes unions are a needed protection against exploitation and worker abuse.
“Unions embolden people and, with them, the power truly is with the people. With any corporation, you’re only as good as your workers,” Ardman said. “To take a step back -- it’s appalling to me. We have evolved. What’s next? Are we going to start child labor again because businesses and corporations are so important? No. They’re not as important as the people holding them up.”
Ardman, on top of strengthening unions, said she wants to repeal Right to Work in West Virginia and to reinstate the prevailing wage. She said she also supports the Fairness Act, which would make it illegal to discriminate in a workplace or living situation based on someone’s sexual identity or gender.
“That’s an obvious one. I mean, come on, people. I love diversity, and diversity strengthens us,” Ardman said. “We need diversity — I think that and I know it. I have so many examples of how diversity makes us stronger. And if we want to improve our economy, I think we need the Fairness Act.”
While Graves hasn’t specifically spoken against the Fairness Act, she has sponsored legislation in the past that would have nullified anti-discrimination ordinances enacted by several localities across West Virginia.
Ardman said that, while she wants to win, it doesn’t much matter to her either way.
“If I win or if I don’t, I have plans I want to enact, programs I want to start, and maybe that will be through the Legislature -- or maybe it won’t,” Ardman said. “No matter how this ends up, I’ll still be out there, helping people however I can, because that’s what we all should be doing right now.”