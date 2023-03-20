Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jan Cahill

The superintendent of the West Virginia State Police resigned Monday amid investigations into alleged misconduct at the highest levels of the department.

During a 1 p.m. news briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill contacted him late Sunday through a member of his security detail and asked to talk. Justice said he and Cahill had an early morning meeting in Justice’s driveway Monday.

