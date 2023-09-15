State transportation officials have allowed HNTB Corp. to be their West Virginia Turnpike engineering consultant for generations.
The government office responsible for operating the Turnpike hasn’t seen fit to solicit bids from firms other than the Kansas City-based infrastructure company for many years.
The choice doesn’t sit well with government ethics experts.
“One would think that, at least periodically, there would be competitive bids,” said Patrick McGinley, a West Virginia University law professor and administrative law expert. “The whole thing's problematic.”
The Parkways Authority has paid over $38 million to HNTB for consulting since 2016, according to State Auditor’s Office data.
But the Parkways Authority’s reliance on HNTB for consulting engineering services for the four-lane, 88-mile Turnpike between Princeton and Charleston goes back much further.
HNTB has been the engineer of record for the Turnpike for nearly 75 years, according to Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller.
HNTB provides design work and inspection on roadway, facility and toll projects. Miller said in an email that HNTB has played a lead role in development and design of roadway and bridge maintenance, roadside tolling technology, back-office customer service technology and redevelopment of travel plaza facilities.
The Gazette-Mail filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the state’s engineering contract with HNTB for the West Virginia Turnpike and records showing any Department of Transportation consideration of other engineering firms for Turnpike contracting since 2013.
In response, the Parkways Authority, a Department of Transportation agency, provided past agreements between the authority and HNTB, the most recent of which was from 2008. Under the 2008 accord, HNTB agreed to provide engineering services for the future direction and potential expansion of the authority’s toll collection system.
The authority could terminate or suspend the agreement upon written notice to HNTB. Parkways would have to pay HNTB for all services performed plus unidentified termination or suspension expenses. HNTB estimated a $1.11 million total fee for tasks included in the scope of services.
The agreement included a provision requiring the Parkways Authority to pay a cost-plus net fee for each phase of work.
Miller said Parkways pays HNTB for services performed via monthly billing based on percentage complete of each assigned task. HNTB normally has far more than just one project it’s working simultaneously, Miller said, adding that his authority could pay HNTB for work performed on as many as five or six contracts in the same month.
West Virginia code requires state agencies to “encourage” firms to “submit an expression of interest” that includes the firms’ qualifications and performance data for engineering and architectural projects estimated to cost $250,000 or more. A committee of three to five representatives of the agency must evaluate the qualifications and performance data and other material submitted by interested firms.
West Virginia code also requires state agencies to conduct discussions with three or more professional firms solicited based on known or submitted qualifications for engineering and architectural services prior to the awarding of any contract for projects estimated to cost less than $250,000.
“It appears that the Parkways Authority has a legal, as well as an ethical, responsibility to open up the bid process to qualified engineering firms,” John Pelissero, senior scholar in government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, said in an email.
Miller says the Parkways Authority is complying with the law. He pointed to state provisions allowing agencies to choose a firm based on previous satisfactory performance if seeking competition could result in a compromise to public safety, significantly increase costs, or an extended interruption of essential services.
Engaging other engineers to do tasks HNTB has shown it can do would be “very complicated” and cost the authority far more than what it’s paying HNTB to be general engineering consultant for the Turnpike’s roadway, toll barriers and 100-plus bridges, Miller said.
HNTB did not respond to requests for comment.
The Parkways Authority has no engineers on its staff and has not for “some years,” Miller said, reporting that there’s no duplication of effort between what his agency does and the services HNTB provides.
Miller said HNTB rates are audited yearly to state Division of Highways standards but declined to comment further on the auditing process.
A DOH audit by Charleston certified public accounting firm Suttle & Stalnaker published last year found the DOH’s internal audit section hadn’t been subject to a peer review since Feb. 2015 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2014. Best practice is to have a peer review performed at least once every three years.
The Parkways Authority’s largest three consulting payments to HNTB totaled $2.3 million combined, coming in December 2022 and February 2023, per Auditor’s Office data.
Miller declined to say how the Parkways Authority knows the state is paying a reasonable rate for HNTB’s services.
Miller noted that the section of West Virginia code mandating competitive bidding unless an agency deems doing so a public safety risk or significantly cost-increasing, Chapter 56, Section 1, doesn’t require that an agency must “arbitrarily stop using” a proven engineer “in any particular time frame.”
But ethics experts say that defense doesn’t account for a public agency’s responsibility to ensure that it’s getting the best services for the best value.
“The officials overseeing the [Parkways Authority] have an ethical duty to demonstrate good fiduciary care of the state's public dollars and to know that when awarding the engineering contracts they are doing so based upon the best assessment of which companies can ensure that the public interest will be served,” Pelissero said.
Pelissero said the Parkways Authority should conduct a request for services process in a “competitive and open fashion.” Other states have done so for their turnpikes, basing selections on qualifications and not using any one engineering consultant.
The Parkways Authority isn’t the only DOT subagency that has eschewed competitive bidding, according to Suttle & Stalnaker’s audit published last year.
The audit firm found the DOH didn’t appear to be complying with state code regarding contracts for post-design services. Per state code, all design-related service contracts financed with federal-aid highway funds must go through competitive bidding.
Suttle & Stalnaker said that although division management asserted that post-design service contracts are unsuitable for competition, state code doesn’t appear to allow them to be treated differently from any other purchase.
DOT spokesperson Jennifer Dooley said in an email the work in question is best performed by the original design consultant because they are responsible for the design, with “superior knowledge and understanding of the intended structure.”
Dooley said post-design services are discussed in the scope of work for projects in conjunction with initial consultant selection for the design phase.
“[T[he reasons for public bids are substantial,” McGinley said. The public rationale for having multiple bidders is so the agency can identify a contractor who will give the taxpayers the best bargain.”
Other states taking different roads
The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission doesn’t use a single engineer of record that covers all engineering consulting services for the Ohio Turnpike, according to agency spokesperson Charles Cyrill.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has awarded bids for systemwide engineering design services to multiple contractors simultaneously.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation hires different engineering firms to provide design services for its Turnpike (Interstate 90) roads and bridges, according to agency spokesperson John Goggin.
The work is generally done under master service agreements for road and bridge design with 61 architectural and engineering firms, Goggin said, adding any of those firms can provide design services on any roads and bridges in Massachusetts, including I-90.
HNTB has a master service agreement for road and bridge design and is eligible to provide design services on I-90 facilities, Goggin said. The firm provided design services for the reconstruction of an I-90 interchange in a Boston suburb, according to Goggin.
HNTB has been involved as architect and engineer for demolition and reconstruction of travel plazas, starting with those at Beckley and Bluestone, and a move toward all electronic tolling in the Turnpike toll system, Miller said.
Miller estimated the projects have taken two years, with another two years estimated for demolition and reconstruction of travel plazas and at least another year for the authority’s toll integrator, Nashville, Tennessee-based transportation system engineering provider TransCore, to go live with the new toll system.
“All of this means that Parkways Authority would suffer an extended interruption of service if engineering and architectural services must be obtained for each separate project,” Miller said.
Relying on HNTB
In 2018, the Parkways Authority entered into a master trust indenture agreement with trustee United Bank providing for authority issuance of Turnpike toll revenue bonds to finance Parkways projects.
The agreement requires an independent engineer with a “nationwide and favorable reputation” to physically inspect the Turnpike once a year and submit to the authority a written annual report on the Turnpike’s condition prior to the end of each fiscal year.
HNTB had the second-highest revenue among architecture firms in the United States in 2022, according to an analysis of information from market research company ZoomInfo by Mosaic, a New York-based business resource management outlet.
The firm maintains a team with in-state offices focused on the Turnpike, Miller said.
Miller said the obligation on the performance of his agency and the condition of the roadway is “crucial” to bondholders who invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the Turnpike since Turnpike revenue is the only source of bond repayment. Monies from bond issuances have been provided to the Division of Highways for road and bridge projects in the 10 counties contiguous to the Turnpike, Miller noted.
In its required annual report last year, HNTB stated the authority had issued $500 million in Turnpike toll revenue bonds under the 2018 master trust indenture agreement and a 2021 supplemental trust indenture.
HNTB certified it had physically inspected the Turnpike for the past fiscal year and that the Parkways Authority had complied with a covenant established by the master trust indenture agreement requiring the agency to keep the Turnpike “in good repair.”
HNTB certified $128.9 million would need to be spent on renewal and replacement requirements from 2023 through 2027. Renewal and replacement includes culvert repair, pavement stripping and markings, bridge painting and slope reconditioning.
The Parkways Authority has seven members: the governor or their designee, the Department of Transportation secretary and five governor appointees.
Gov. Jim Justice’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Dooley said HNTB and the Parkways Authority have a fiduciary responsibility spelled out in the “good repair” covenant and deferred further comment to Miller.
“They know the roadway and operations in and out,” Miller said of HNTB.
But government ethics experts say it will take competitive bidding for the Parkways Authority to ensure that West Virginia tax dollars are being properly protected and valued.
“The whole idea is competition brings down the price,” McGinley said. “It does seem unusual that the same company would get this work for so long.”