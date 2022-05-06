Five candidates are challenging two incumbents in the 2nd Congressional District race, hoping to upset the heavily favored and cash-flushed congressmen.
Two Democrats, Angela Dwyer and Barry Wendell, are facing off in the Democratic Party primary in the new 2nd District. In the Republican primary, Rhonda Hercules, Susan Buchser-Lochocki and Mike Seckman are challenging Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney for a shot at the seat in the House of Representatives.
The new 2nd District was created after West Virginia lost one of its three congressional seats following the 2020 census. The new district is composed of Northern West Virginia counties and the Eastern Panhandle, as well as Wood County.
Coming Sunday, the Gazette-Mail will profile the ongoing campaign between McKinley and Mooney with Election Day looming next week.
Republicans
With their pockets filled with corporate donations, McKinley and Mooney hold massive cash advantages over their three Republican primary opponents. Mooney has netted almost $3.7 million this campaign, while McKinley’s campaign raised just more than $2 million. Mooney is holding close to $875,000 cash on hand, while McKinley has about $510,000 left in his campaign war chest, according to federal campaign finance filings.
Seckman has raised $11,009 for his campaign. He’s spent most of that amount, holding just $188 as Election Day nears. Buchser-Lochocki reported raising $3,936. She also has spent that amount. Hercules has not filed any campaign finance reports, according to the Federal Elections Commission.
Seckman, of West Union, said he’s been living in Doddridge County since he was about 11 years old, after being born in Clarksburg. He said he’s worked in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning for the past 23 years.
Seckman said he’s running as a true working-class candidate.
“I have nothing personal against either one of them, I’ve met them both. But when you’re a multimillionaire, you have no idea what it’s like to live from week-to-week or paycheck-to-paycheck and struggle to keep your bills paid,” Seckman said. “I do, because I live it every day.”
If elected, Seckman said his main priorities will be examining the United States’ standing in manufacturing and free trade. He said the nation has relied far too long on other countries for basic goods, and now that burden has fallen on Americans as it relates to gas prices. Seckman said the country cannot allow for people to work decades in the manufacturing industry just to be laid off years from retirement.
Seckman said he’s found a connection among voters who want to see politicians like McKinley and Mooney out of a job, and guys like him -- who have lived in this reality for the past quarter-century -- in office, fighting for the working class.
Buchser-Lochocki, of Morgantown, said she is running a campaign where women and motherhood are central. She proposed sending money directly to mothers.
“I think it’s time that we paid women for being a mother,” she said.
She also has proposed a system where mothers are paid to get education and job training, likening it to a seventh branch of the military.
“We’ll call it a Mother Force,” she said.
Buchser-Lochocki said she supports a woman's right to choose when it comes to abortion, but argued that she is significantly more “pro-life” than any of her opponents. She said none of her opponents support any legislation that actually helps children and families once a baby is born. She said she’ll support legislation to make child care financially feasible, if elected.
“It's ridiculous to make a woman give birth to any pregnancy that happens, simply because there's no legal place to get an abortion. It's not safe. It will not only kill the baby, but it will kill the mother, too,” she said.
Buchser-Lochocki said the United States should not be spending taxpayer money in foreign countries related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that money must be invested in the communities where taxpayers live.
Hercules, of Wheeling, did not respond to an interview request.
Democrats
Dwyer, of Martinsburg, said lowering West Virginia’s poverty rate is the central theme to her campaign. Corporations have received huge tax breaks in recent years, she said, and it’s time for the government to ensure corporations pay their fair share.
“It’s time for the large corporations to give back,” she said.
In West Virginia, nearly 1 in 5 children go without enough to eat every day, according to recent census figures. Dwyer said problems like childhood hunger should not be political, and elected officials on both sides of the aisle should be working together to fix them. She said she wants to shine a spotlight on the issues affecting West Virginia.
“We are in a situation where we need to bring national attention to our poverty rate,” Dwyer said.
Because of inflation, Dwyer said, she supports raising the federal minimum wage to $18 an hour.
Dwyer, who has been represented by Mooney since 2015, said the congressman's vote against the infrastructure bill sold out West Virginians who badly need these structural improvements. She said Mooney's vote against mandating corporations to provide breastfeeding accommodations sold out the mothers in his district.
Wendell, of Morgantown, said he’s made reauthorizing the expanded Child Tax Credit, reimplementing the tax on coal to pay for black lung benefits and keeping Veterans Affairs hospitals open the main themes of his campaign. The Child Tax Credit, specifically, improved the financial standing of thousands of West Virginia families stuck in poverty, he said.
“It took a lot of children out of poverty, and now it’s gone,” Wendell said.
Wendell said he also supports a federal cap on insulin copays. It’s dangerous for people to be rationing the lifesaving medication, he said, and people should never have to make that choice. While he’s lucky to have worked a job that keeps his prescription drug costs affordable, he said that’s not the case for many others.
“Drug companies are gouging us,” he said.
Wendell, who served two terms on the Morgantown City Council, said running a positive campaign has been his goal from the beginning. If he were to run against a cash-flushed McKinley or Mooney in the general election, Wendell said he understands he would be attacked vigorously, but pledged to stay above the belt.
Neither Dwyer nor Wendell have reported raising any campaign funds to the Federal Elections Commission.
Election Day is Tuesday.