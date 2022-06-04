Their duty is to serve the people.
Alex Mooney expected them to serve him on the people’s time and dime, according to an ethics investigation into the four-term Republican congressman.
For one of Mooney’s former high-level staffers, that meant helping the lawmaker's wife transfer her inactive Maryland medical license to West Virginia.
It meant helping the congressman’s daughter find a source to talk about mining in southern West Virginia for a school project.
It meant helping Mooney title his personal vehicle in phone calls with West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles officials.
“I always knew that I probably shouldn’t be doing it, but I just did it,” the staffer told federal investigators. “[I]f I had said no, he probably wouldn't have been very happy, and I don't know what would happen then. But I think that was the mindset of every staffer.”
For a former scheduler in Mooney’s congressional office, serving Mooney meant babysitting his daughter and setting up an education savings account for her. It meant doing the congressman’s laundry.
And it meant handling arrangements for a free trip to Aruba for Mooney’s family of five as the pandemic surged last winter. Federal investigators say the trip likely broke House ethics rules. The trip appears to be an impermissible gift that Mooney accepted from HSP Direct, a Virginia-based direct mail fundraising agency to which he has personal and financial ties, according to federal investigators.
“I became more and more like his personal assistant usually,” the former scheduler told federal investigators.
Those allegations and many more like them emerged throughout testimony that six former and three current unnamed Mooney congressional staffers gave to Office of Congressional Ethics investigators in October. The testimony suggests Mooney erased all boundaries between official, campaign and personal errands among his staff.
“You’ve got your personal life and your personal expenses. You’ve got your campaign and your political expenses. And then you’ve got your official duties, your budget and your staff for your official responsibilities,” said Richard Painter, a corporate law professor at the University of Minnesota who served as chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush. “The three need to be kept separate. It seems like you’ve got multiple instances where Congressman Mooney’s conflating these different pools of resources.”
The nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics laid out those instances in painstaking detail in a 54-page report made public by the House Ethics Committee.
The office found “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney used official resources, including staff time, for personal errands and campaign work.
“How many emails or calls does that mean aren’t getting returned to his constituents?” said Donald Sherman, vice president of the ethics watchdog nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “How many requests for outreach to agencies aren’t getting responded to because his staff is occupied with Mooney’s personal stuff?”
Taxpayer money pays for members of Congress to be in office, said Beth Rotman, director of money in politics and ethics at the governance watchdog group Common Cause.
“When somebody in office is having their staff and using government resources to take care of their family and personal interests over the public interest, then it’s taking away from their constituents and the public and really stealing from the public good,” Rotman said. “And there has to be repercussions for that.”
That’s where the House Ethics Committee could come in.
Unlike the Office of Congressional Ethics, the House Ethics Committee can issue subpoenas and recommend sanctions to the full House.
The ethics office voted 6-0 in December to recommend the House Ethics Committee review whether Mooney committed criminal offenses.
The office concluded that Mooney likely impeded a previous investigation by giving false testimony, withholding evidence and editing his calendar.
The office’s previous probe focused on whether Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, which would be a violation of federal law. The office found substantial reason to believe he did, unanimously referring the case to the House Ethics Committee. The committee is still reviewing that matter.
Two former staffers noted alleged edits to Mooney’s Google calendar that contained his personal and work schedules. The edits allegedly were made after the Office of Congressional Ethics’ first investigation began. The staffers reportedly were concerned the calendar might have been modified to make a Mooney personal event appear to be a campaign or official gathering.
Misuse of official staff time and resources for personal services and campaign activities can result in a fine, imprisonment of up to 20 years or both. Making a false statement can result in a fine, imprisonment of up to five years or both.
“It’s the cover-up that kills,” Painter said.
But Sherman noted the House Ethics Committee's oversight approach is “notoriously permissive,” and Republicans gave Mooney a resounding vote of confidence with his redistricting-prompted primary win over fellow incumbent David McKinley last month.
That could mean that consequences for Mooney may not come close to matching the evidence against him.
Ethics experts say that’s troubling – for West Virginians and American democracy.
“[I]f someone can’t follow the rules, what are the chances that person’s going to honestly represent you in Congress?” Painter said. “Not good.”
Signs of rot
Ethics experts agree the scope of the Office of Congressional Ethics’ report is unusually broad.
“It is very rare to see such a tidal wave of evidence of clear ethics violations on this many issues,” Kedric Payne, a senior ethics director and lawyer for the Campaign Legal Center, a government watchdog nonprofit, said in an email.
The Office of Congressional Ethics said Mooney and HSP Direct refused to cooperate with its investigation.
Nine former and current Mooney staffers did cooperate.
That’s an uncommonly high level of staff cooperation, said Brett Kappel, a Washington lawyer who has represented members of Congress and their staff in ethics investigations. Current staffers usually do not cooperate, Kappel said.
“That’s a lot of people,” Sherman said. “That’s a lot of cooperation. It’s a clear sign of some kind of rot within the office.”
One witness still serving on Mooney’s staff in October told investigators the congressman is “egregious” in “want[ing] the most” in paying for activities with his office’s House-approved budget rather than campaign or personal funds.
That witness testified that he was an office and financial administrator for eight members of Congress, including Mooney.
“[T]he Mooney office … they don't really interact as a, as a well-functioning team like some of my other offices do. But that's kind of part of their leadership and part of other things,” the staffer said.
Mooney’s former scheduler recalled taking criticism in a “very rough” manner from Mooney that made her scared of him.
“There's nothing wrong with being direct, but it was the way he just kind of came off, very rough,” she told investigators. “[I]t just kind of made me afraid of him whenever I saw him.”
Staff rarely, if ever, were compensated for the significant time and effort they put into serving the Mooney family, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics. Sometimes they had to absorb costs from running personal errands for Mooney or work extra hours to recover lost time.
Mooney’s annual salary for being a House member is $174,000. The average compensation for his congressional staffers was just over a fourth of Mooney’s through the first three months of 2022, according to a House disbursements statement.
In a statement released hours after the House Ethics Committee’s May 23 release of the Office of Congressional Ethics’ referral, Mooney’s office said the review was “tainted from the outset” by “procedural irregularities” and “denial of due process.”
In its statement, Mooney’s office said he “flatly rejects” the Office of Congressional Ethics’ accusations of evidence tampering and false statements.
Mooney’s office said he “has been and will continue to be in cooperation with” the House Ethics Committee.
The ethics office “doesn’t have a dog in this fight,” Sherman said. “[What’s] probably the most troubling is that the congressman not only appears to have engaged in misconduct and got caught, but then took pretty significant efforts during the investigation and since to undermine [the ethics office] and undermine their investigation.”
Mooney dismissed concerns raised by congressional staff and HSP Direct about a lack of House Ethics Committee approval of the trip, according to the ethics office. Those who were aware of the trip characterized it as a family vacation, according to the office.
HSP Direct’s payment for the Mooney family’s trip to Aruba totaled at least $10,803 in travel, lodging, meals, amenities, entertainment and activities, the office said.
The Aruba trip was a reward to some 160 HSP Direct employees for meeting company sales goals, the Office of Congressional Ethics said. But the office noted it wasn’t aware of anyone other than the Mooneys not employed by HSP Direct who went on the trip.
The office found that, despite Mooney’s assurances that he would repay HSP Direct for the trip, he reimbursed only a portion of his family’s flights to Aruba.
The congressman’s office denied any improper connection between any gift and any official action taken by him. Without naming the company, Mooney’s office indicated he reimbursed HSP Direct for what Mooney believes to be more than the value of any gift to him.
Although HSP employees were only invited to stay until March 9, 2021, the Mooneys extended their trip until three days later at HSP Direct’s expense, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics. Mooney appears to have paid for his return with campaign funds, which would violate laws prohibiting personal use of campaign funds.
Mooney’s campaign committees disclosed more than $60,000 in payments to HSP Direct for “direct marketing” since January 2020, according to the report. The company contributed at least $17,750 to Mooney’s campaign committees through its political action committee since 2015, the report noted.
HSP Direct partner and CEO Jamie Hogan and his wife donated at least $28,100 to Mooney’s campaign committees since 2016, according to the report, which adds that Mooney and Hogan have been friends for at least 20 years.
HSP Direct chief of staff Austin Rayburn declined to comment on the Office of Congressional Ethics' report.
Payne said Mooney’s alleged acceptance of a free vacation is unusual because most lawmakers know loopholes to legally accept such perks.
“[T]hey don’t blatantly violate the gift rule like this,” Payne said.
“Fox guarding the henhouse”
Kappel said the House Ethics Committee rarely refers matters to the Department of Justice and Federal Election Commission.
The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment. Federal Election Commission deputy press officer Christian Hilland declined to comment, citing a federal statutory provision requiring confidentiality on enforcement matters.
There’s no time frame in which the House Ethics Committee is required to complete its reviews of Mooney.
Payne noted the committee takes an “extremely long time” to conclude its investigations. Ethics experts anticipate the review lasting beyond the November general election.
Painter said the Department of Justice, or DOJ, doesn’t like to issue subpoenas for House materials, citing pushback from members of both parties in response to subpoenas.
“They don’t like DOJ crawling around in their affairs,” Painter said.
The result, Painter said, is agency reluctance to investigate without clear evidence of a crime or completion of an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
But Sherman noted House members don’t like sitting in judgment of other members, a discomfort that he said has contributed to the House Ethics Committee’s reputation of leniency toward members under review.
The committee might recommend to the House disciplinary action that starts with a letter of disapproval and could escalate to a fine, reprimand, censure (a more severe rebuke than a reprimand) and even expulsion.
Even House reprimands are rare, though. There have been only 11 House members reprimanded since 1976.
Rotman hopes the Department of Justice acts in Mooney’s case.
“Part of what is so troubling at the federal level is the overall lack of accountability, the fact that we usually have a fox guarding the henhouse,” Rotman said.
Lowered standard
Two Office of Congressional Ethics referrals hanging over Mooney’s head didn’t stop him from easily besting McKinley in a 19-point primary victory to secure the Republican nomination last month in his bid for a fifth term.
Painter said that supporters key to lifting President Donald Trump to the White House in 2016 didn’t care about ethics given the real estate mogul's plethora of legal, moral and ethical scandals, like concerns he unconstitutionally received millions of dollars from foreign governments through his Washington hotel.
Trump endorsed Mooney in the race against McKinley in November, 10 months after Mooney voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results. Mooney’s vote followed a deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol waged by Trump supporters looking to overturn the presidential election results after he falsely claimed the election was stolen.
“If people do not care about an insurrection … and could still support Trump after that, they aren’t going to care about whether the congressman took a free trip to Aruba,” Painter said.
Ideological voting that dismisses ethics concerns, Painter said, undermines confidence in democracy.
“The problem is that when people see members of Congress or government officials engage in corruption and get away with it, they assume that everybody’s corrupt,” Sherman said. “That lowers the standard by which they hold their government or their senators or who they elect for president.”
Older and stronger
June 5, 2021, marked the culmination of weeks of work among Mooney’s staffers.
It was Mooney’s 50th birthday party.
Mooney threw a party for himself at the Clarion Hotel in Harpers Ferry that doubled as a campaign fundraiser, the Office of Congressional Ethics said.
In her testimony, Mooney’s former scheduler recalled spending up to 10 hours, some official work hours, calling potential venues, helping choose menu items and filling out a credit card authorization form to pay for refreshments and rent the room.
She felt uncomfortable when she was asked to call Mooney campaign donors to invite them to the party, citing the Office of Congressional Ethics’ investigation that was underway. Mooney’s congressional office employees worked the event, for which guests were asked to pledge from $50 up to $2,500 to attend, according to the former staffer.
One year later, Mooney is still under investigation but has plenty to celebrate.
He’s coming off a commanding primary win. Neither West Virginia voters nor those with sanction power in Washington have a track record suggesting they’re willing to pull the plug on Mooney's party.
Manchin's Senate seat is up for election in 2024. There’s buzz Mooney could be a strong candidate.