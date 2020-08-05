WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump indicated support Wednesday for renewing enhanced unemployment benefits that have expired for 30 million workers, saying he wants to "get funds to people so they can live."
However, in an interview on Fox News, the president also said he does not want the benefits to be structured in a way that would "disincentivize" people from going back to work.
Trump's comments came as negotiations about a new coronavirus relief bill continued on Capitol Hill, with top administration officials and congressional Democrats setting a goal of reaching a deal by the end of the week so it could pass Congress next week.
With the parties far apart on the issues, it was unclear Wednesday if it will be possible to achieve that goal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was noncommittal on the timing in a midday MSNBC interview, saying: "I'm confident that we will have an agreement. The timing of it I can't say, because I don't know; it just depends."
But White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested that, if no deal is reached by week's end, further talks would be pointless.
"I've become extremely doubtful that we'll be able to make a deal if it goes well beyond Friday," Meadows told reporters Wednesday before the latest negotiating session with Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin began.
The lapsed unemployment benefit is a major sticking point in the talks. Congress in March approved a $600 weekly federal benefit for people who lose their jobs -- on top of what state unemployment offices pay -- but that enhanced payment expired Friday. The millions of workers who had been receiving it are now in desperate straits as the economic recovery has stalled.
Many Republicans argue that the $600 enhanced benefit acted as a disincentive for people to return to the workforce, because large numbers of unemployed people made more money on unemployment than they had at their jobs. In negotiations Tuesday, Trump administration officials proposed reducing the figure to $400 weekly through early December, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The offer was first reported by Politico.
However, Democrats have refused to move from the $600 amount, and they dispute the notion that it acts as a disincentive. A recent study by three Yale University economists found that workers receiving the extra benefits returned to work at about the same rate as others.
"We want to get funds to people so they can live. But we don't want to disincentivize those people from going back to work," Trump said Wednesday.
The enhanced unemployment benefit is one of multiple issues dividing the two parties. Democrats' starting point is a wide-ranging $3.4 trillion bill the House passed in May. Republicans say they cannot support a figure anywhere near that high, with Mnuchin calling it "just ridiculous" as he exited Tuesday's negotiating session on Capitol Hill with Meadows.
Mnuchin and Meadows had been meeting with Pelosi and Schumer almost daily for more than a week, with the talks showing real progress Tuesday, when the negotiators set a timeline for making a deal and began trading offers.
The Trump administration has backed off efforts from last week to force Democrats to accept a stopgap extension of unemployment benefits and a lapsed eviction moratorium. Democrats have continued to insist on a comprehensive bill, which is now where the negotiations are focused. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., last week introduced a $1 trillion counteroffer, but it came after days of delays and has not attracted the support of many Senate Republicans, and Trump never endorsed it.
In recent days, Trump has threatened to take unilateral action, if no deal can be reached with Congress. He repeated that threat Wednesday, saying he has "the absolute right" to unilaterally cut payroll taxes -- a longtime goal of his that both parties on Capitol Hill oppose. He also said, "We're negotiating right now."
Another issue dividing the parties is aid to state and local governments. Democrats want about $1 trillion in new aid for states and localities, which already have laid off more than 1 million workers since February, and face the prospect of more mass layoffs because of a huge drop in tax revenue. Trump repeated his argument Wednesday that Democrats want a "bailout" of poorly managed states.
Pelosi insisted that state and local aid is crucial.
"If we don't do that, we will be abandoning them with costs that they have incurred for fighting the virus," she said on MSNBC. "And secondly, they'll be firing people, and that goes into the unemployment ranks, which doesn't save money."
The Trump administration is now offering $150 billion in state and local aid, according to the two people with knowledge of the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Republicans also are arguing that other money -- such as $105 billion they support for schools -- should qualify as state aid, an argument Democrats reject.
Democrats also have grown increasingly focused on issues with the U.S. Postal Service. Mail delays have been occurring in various places, an issue that highlights Trump's warnings about dangers in mail-in voting. Schumer and Pelosi demanded to meet with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who participated in a portion of Wednesday's negotiating session and left without answering reporters' questions.
Democrats are now seeking $10 billion in spending for the Postal Service over a year, a change from the $25 billion over three years that was their original proposal, said the two people with knowledge of the talks.
Funding for child care is another issue at play, as is increased money for food stamps, something Democrats are demanding and which some Republicans have suggested they could support.
Additionally, Mnuchin said Tuesday that he offered a moratorium on rental evictions through the end of the year. But Democrats say they will not accept the offer, which does not include assistance to renters or homeowners, so the housing issue is yet another matter that remains unsettled.
McConnell has not been taking part in the talks, although Mnuchin and Meadows brief him regularly. On Tuesday, McConnell acknowledged that Republicans are not unified and said he'd be willing to accept whatever deal administration officials strike with congressional Democrats, even if it contains elements he opposes.
Congress passed four bipartisan bills in March and April totaling about $3 trillion, money that helped keep the economy from declining even more than it has. But the bipartisan urgency that prompted that action has faded, with a sizable number of Senate Republicans unwilling to spend any more money.