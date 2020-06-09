U.S. Senate: Capito, Swearengin lead in Senate primaries

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was off to a strong start late Tuesday to land the GOP nomination to retain her seat.
At 8:30 p.m., with 200 of 1,708 precincts reporting, Capito had tallied 27,426 votes compared to 2,729 for her further-right primary challenger, Allen Whitt and 2,450 for Larry Eugene Butcher. The Associated Press called the race for Capito at 8:14 p.m.
In the Democratic primary for the same seat, Paula Jean Swearengin is ahead of Richard Ojeda and Richie Robb, with 18,669 votes compared to Ojeda's 11,322 and Robb's 7,907.
Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014. This is the first time she will be defending her seat as an incumbent. Before coming to the Senate, Capito spent about 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving West Virginia’s 2nd District.
Whitt, Capito’s challenger in the primary, is a Republican lobbyist who serves as president of the West Virginia Family Policy Council, a religious-right organization with a long list of anti-LGBTQ views.
Ojeda is a Logan County native and former state senator who gave up his seat in 2019 for a short-lived bid for president. He became well known in 2018 for his outspoken support of educators during that year's West Virginia teacher strike. That same year he unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., to represent the state’s 3rd District.
Paula Jean Swearengin is an activist and community organizer who previously challenged Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in 2018. She is an advocate for Medicare For All, marijuana legalization and environmental justice.
Richie Robb is a Kanawha County native and former long-time mayor of South Charleston, as well as a lawyer. He has campaigned for a slew of offices, including governor, state Senate and U.S. House. Robb is focusing on the economy, saying he wants to see more permanent jobs come to West Virginia from different industries.
Entering Election Day, Capito had raised $3.3 million compared to Whitt's $60,000, according to the Federal Election Commission.
On the Democratic side, Swearengin entered Election Day with more money than either Ojeda or Robb. The Swearengin campaign raised more than $300,000, the majority from small, individual donations of less than $250. Ojeda had raised nearly $35,000. Robb had no financial statements recorded with the FEC.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.