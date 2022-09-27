Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jill Upson now is wearing two hats in state government.

In addition to serving as executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, Upson last week was appointed to serve as the executive director of the West Virginia Women's Commission.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

