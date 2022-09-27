Jill Upson now is wearing two hats in state government.
In addition to serving as executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, Upson last week was appointed to serve as the executive director of the West Virginia Women's Commission.
Upson will serve in both roles.
Upson said it was an honor to be chosen to lead the commission in a Department of Health and Human Resources news release last week.
“West Virginia’s women and girls are leaders, change-makers, visionaries and hard workers,” Upson said in the release. “The Commission will continue its legacy to provide support, education and opportunities for all we serve.”
The Legislature to-date has not seriously considered any other measures to terminate the Women's Commission. Justice changed his party affiliation to Republican in August 2017.
Upson on Monday said at the time of the vote in 2017, there was a projected $500 million budget shortfall and state government offices were being reviewed for performance and duplication of services.
She noted that in her position as executive director of the Office of Minority Affairs, she has collaborated with the Women's Commission on multiple occasions, including Women's and Girls Day at the Legislature and Women's History Month.
Upson served two terms in the House of Delegates, first being elected to represent a portion of Jefferson County in 2014. Justice appointed Upson, a Republican, to lead the Office of Minority Affairs in 2018 after she lost her reelection bid to former Democratic delegate Sammi Brown.
Julie Palas had served as interim director of the West Virginia Women's Commission since 2016.