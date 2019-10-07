US Supreme Court won't take up WV impeachment case

The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not hear arguments in the case that halted impeachment proceedings against West Virginia Supreme Court justices last year.
The decision means an October 2018 ruling from the state Supreme Court that halted those proceedings will stand.
Leaders of both chambers of West Virginia's Legislature, the Senate and House of Delegates, had appealed the state ruling. U.S. Supreme Court justices considered the case in a conference last week.
Last October, members of a specially appointed West Virginia Supreme Court found that the House had violated Justice Margaret Workman’s right to due process when it passed the articles of impeachment against her and other justices in August 2018.
They agreed with Workman, who said the House failed to follow proper procedure when it failed to adopt a formal resolution to impeach Workman and three other then-justices.
The House filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in January, joined by the state Senate in March. Attorneys for the legislative bodies asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if the state Supreme Court overstepped the bounds of the separation of powers in its October 2018 ruling.
They argued that impeachment proceedings only should be affected by the Legislature. Attorneys for the House called the state court’s ruling “a continuing danger” that “eviscerated an important constitutional check among the three branches of government.”
Workman’s attorney, Marc Williams of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP in Huntington, said in court filings that the state House of Delegates had no grounds to challenge the West Virginia Supreme Court’s ruling in Workman’s case because the House was not part of the court proceedings in the original case at the state level.
In a statement Monday morning, Workman said she was "gratified that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld my position by refusing to hear the appeal of the dismissal of the impeachment articles filed against me. With this order from the nation’s highest Court, we can finally rest knowing that the impeachment proceeding that consumed so much time and energy last year is over.
"In my almost 30 years as a judge and justice, I have always been committed to serving while upholding the highest ethical standards. I plan to complete the term to which the people of West Virginia elected me in the same manner that I have during all my years of judicial service – with fairness and integrity while upholding the rule of law," Workman said. Her 12-year term is up at the end of 2020.
Williams, her lawyer, said Monday's decision brought what he called "this unfortunate circumstance" to an end.
"There is a significant lesson for everyone who has been impacted by this process. Impeachment is a mechanism that should be exercised with great restraint and, if necessary, in a way that guarantees Due Process to those involved,” he said in a statement.
When she filed her appeal with the West Virginia Supreme Court, Workman -- who was the court's chief justice at the time -- appointed Harrison Circuit Judge James Matish as acting chief justice for the case and ordered him to appoint four other justices to consider the matter.
Matish appointed Hancock Circuit Judge Ronald Wilson, Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom, McDowell Circuit Judge Rudolph Murensky II and Upshur Circuit Judge Jacob Reger to preside on the court for the duration of Workman’s case.
In the declsion on Oct. 11, 2018, Matish, Murensky and Wilson all said Workman's due process rights were violated, and some of the articles of impeachment against her violated the separation of powers. They invalidated all four articles of impeachment against her.
Bloom and Reger concurred in part and dissented in part with the decision. They said that, while they agreed with the majority of the court that the House committed an error in adopting the articles of impeachment, it was not the court’s place to correct the error under the state’s separation of powers clause. That responsibility, the two temporary justices said, belonged to the Legislature.
The court handed down its ruling four days before Workman’s impeachment trial was to begin in the Senate. The ruling established a precedent that effectively invalidated articles of impeachment against former justices Robin Davis, who resigned in August 2018 after being impeached by the House, and Allen Loughry, who was convicted in October 2018 of 10 federal charges, including mail fraud, wire fraud and lying to federal investigators.
Another justice, Menis Ketchum, resigned from the court in July 2018, the day before impeachment proceedings started. Ketchum later pleaded guilty to one federal charge of wire fraud.
The only justice to actually have a trial in the state Senate after being impeached by the House was current Chief Justice Beth Walker. Senators voted on Oct. 2, 2018, to publicly censure Walker, but did not remove her from office.