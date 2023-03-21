The Governor’s Office released surveillance footage Tuesday from a casino that allegedly shows an off-duty West Virginia State Police trooper stealing money that was left behind by another person.
The release of the footage comes a day after Gov. Jim Justice announced the forced resignation of State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill amid investigations into misconduct at the highest levels of the department.
The video shows a patron of the Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes using a slot machine before getting up and walking away, leaving a small envelope behind on the chair. Shortly thereafter, another person finds and takes the envelope.
During a news briefing on Monday, Justice said the envelope contained money and that the person who took it and kept it was an off-duty state trooper. When the incident was brought to light, Cahill allowed the trooper to retire, rather than be fired, Justice said.
“Basically, any way you cut it, that money was stolen,” Justice said.
The casino incident, as well as several other issues, were the subject of an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security that began as a result of an anonymous letter that was sent to state officials and the news media alleging widespread misconduct involving high-ranking officials within the State Police.
Allegations in the letter included extramarital encounters and fights between top-ranking State Police officials on state property, the use of fleet vehicles to facilitate sexual trysts, a hidden camera in a women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute, the personal use of state purchasing cards, misuse of federal grant funds and theft of overtime pay.
Justice said another investigation involving the WVSP centers around the death of Edmond Exline, who died in February after being stun-gunned by a trooper during an encounter on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. Justice said the body camera footage of the incident is concerning and the investigation is continuing.
Three troopers involved in the incident remain on administrative leave.
Justice has acknowledged that federal officials also are looking into some of the allegations against the State Police.
During Monday’s briefing, the governor also announced that Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, a former trooper and current deputy chief of the Capitol Police, will replace Cahill in the interim. Justice directed Chambers to continue internal investigations into some of the issues, including the casino incident, as well as the allegations that a now-deceased top official in the department put a hidden camera in a women’s locker room.
State lawmakers had various reactions Tuesday to the developing news within the State Police.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said he is hopeful the investigation will help restore confidence in the agency.
“We all respect the good and hard work of our law enforcement officers, especially the West Virginia State Police, and I think the Legislature is following along just like all West Virginians to see a thorough investigation of these allegations is completed so our general confidence in the State Police as a whole is reinforced,” Hanshaw said in an emailed statement.
Other lawmakers were more vocal. Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said the matter with the State Police is yet another in a long line of investigations for the Justice administration.
“We should change the motto of West Virginia from ‘Mountaineers are Always Free’ to ‘The Justice Administration is Always Under Investigation,” Pushkin said. “Sadly, this latest investigation is nothing new.”
Pushkin noted another troubling development on Monday, when Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, requested a formal federal inquiry into whether Justice misused federal COVID-19 relief funds by moving them into an appropriation fund in order to show that the money had been spent so that the funds would not be taken back by the federal government.
“This week, the governor announced that his administration is under yet another federal investigation due to the conduct of the State Police,” Pushkin said. “At the same time, a leader in the state Senate, and a member of his own party, has called for a federal investigation into the governor’s possible misuse of federal CARES Act funding.”
Pushkin added, “The governor likes to deflect and to blame the people he put in charge, but if there’s one thing we know for sure, a fish rots from the head.”
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said the public deserves a full investigation into the State Police issue.
“It appears to me the officials engaged in the investigation are independent and aggressive. As a former prosecutor, the key is to follow the evidence, wherever it leads,” Woelfel said. “The public deserves that, as do men and women of the State Police, who honorably serve.”
Cahill appeared Tuesday on West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline” with Hoppy Kercheval, where he downplayed the severity of the alleged misconduct and described himself as a “fall guy.”
During the interview, Cahill said his hands were tied regarding the firing of the trooper after the casino incident. He said he couldn’t immediately terminate the officer because of rules and policies regarding personnel.
Cahill said he knew when he confronted the trooper, who had 29 years of service, that he would simply retire to avoid the consequences. Cahill said he was powerless to prevent that.
However, Justice’s chief of staff, Brian Abraham, said on “Talkline” that he gave Cahill an opportunity to hold the trooper accountable.
“I ultimately left the decision of how to deal with it to him,” Abraham said. “But, quite frankly, I gave him rope and I knew he’d hang himself because I knew he was going to go out there and do what he normally does, and that is nothing.”
Regarding the hidden camera, Cahill said he was appalled but argued that it happened before he became superintendent and the person who installed it had since died. He also said the only known recording victim didn’t want to press charges.
Abraham said the investigation revealed a different explanation, that the alleged victim was told all the evidence had been destroyed and she would have no recourse.
During Monday’s news briefing, the governor expressed outrage over the destroyed evidence and demanded that Chambers continue investigating that incident.
Cahill was unavailable to comment for this report, and the Governor’s Office did not respond to requests for an interview with Abraham on Tuesday.