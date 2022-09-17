Voters at the polls in November will consider four state constitutional amendments covering topics ranging from property taxes to authority over public schools to the balance of legislative and judicial power.
Four years after the Legislature impeached state Supreme Court justices, voters will be tasked with settling a lingering difference of opinion between the two branches of government.
Amendment No. 1 asks voters to decide whether it is OK for the state Supreme Court to intervene in impeachment proceedings in the House of Delegates or the Senate. If a majority votes “yes,” no state court could intervene. Parties still could file legal challenges to impeachment proceedings in federal court.
The amendment is a direct response by the Republican legislative supermajority to the high court's October 2018 ruling that halted impeachment proceedings in the state Senate.
Then-Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman claimed the state House violated her due process rights by failing to properly adopt the resolution that contained the articles of impeachment against her and three other justices. She claimed the lower chamber's splitting of the articles of impeachment and separate votes on each violated House rules.
A court partly composed of circuit judges temporarily appointed to consider the case ruled in Workman's favor. Acting justices Jacob Reger and Duke Bloom dissented, saying the court lacked the means to stop impeachment proceedings and that it was up to the Legislature to correct the error.
The Legislature took no further action.
Lawmakers who supported the House Joint Resolution 2 in 2021 said the proposed amendment was in direct response to the specially appointed court’s ruling. Proponents of the resolution argued it is needed to restore the balance of power between the legislative and judicial branches. They said the Supreme Court overstepped its boundaries in the Workman ruling.
Opponents of the resolution said the court's ruling was fair and the amendment would upset the balance between the two branches.
Amendment No. 2 garnered the most attention in the halls of the Capitol, particularly from Gov. Jim Justice convening the Legislature for a special session in July.
Republican lawmakers, particularly senators, are rallying around this amendment, a linchpin in Senate leaders’ preferred tax reform plan. It would slash business and inventory and property taxes and eventually reduce the personal income tax, if the state meets certain economic thresholds.
Justice repeatedly has expressed frustration with the Senate for not considering his plan to cut the state’s personal income tax rate by 10%.
The amendment would give state lawmakers authority to adjust property taxes assessed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles. The Senate's tax reform plan still would have to be approved by both chambers.
Property taxes support county government budgets and boards of education. The Senate plans to create a special fund relying on sales and personal income taxes to replace property tax revenues counties lose as a result of repealing personal property taxes.
Amendment No. 3 would allow for the incorporation of churches. West Virginia is the only state in the country that constitutionally prohibits that.
The resolution was inspired by a federal judge's ruling in Virginia that prohibiting a church from incorporating violates its First Amendment rights, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said while legislators considered and ultimately adopted Senate Joint Resolution 4 in 2021.
The late Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr., pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia, sued the State Corporation Commission in 2002 over a state constitutional provision prohibiting churches from incorporating.
The West Virginia Constitution derived its language on the issue from Virginia’s constitution, Trump said.
Amendment No. 4 would give the Legislature final say over all West Virginia Board of Education policies.
The state school board’s policies cover what students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math, plus teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, school building specifications, charter school regulations and many other issues.
Governors appoint the board's nine voting members, subject to state Senate confirmation. Board members serve nine-year terms and can't be removed over policy or political disagreements once confirmed.
The amendment would allow state lawmakers to directly set schools' curriculum and alter other board policies. The board is not currently required to submit policies to lawmakers for their approval.
In practice, legislators routinely pass education laws and the board routinely bows, carrying out those laws by passing compliant policies. The board depends on the Legislature for state tax money and the dollars for public education statewide.
But the board’s power ultimately comes from something higher than the Legislature: the constitution, and state Supreme Court precedent interpreting it. The high court’s rulings have suggested state board policies could trump some education laws.
“This Court has unequivocally held that legislative action that impedes the general supervisory powers of the WVBOE [West Virginia Board of Education] is patently unconstitutional,” the justices wrote in a 2017 ruling.