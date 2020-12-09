West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner certified the Mountain State's 2020 general election results Wednesday afternoon.
West Virginia experienced the second-highest rate of voter turnout in state history in 2020, second only to the general election in 1960, Warner said during a news conference in the state Capitol.
Last month, Mike Queen, communications director for the Secretary of State's Office, said officials had estimated the 2020 general election could have the highest voter turnout in state history.
The total number of votes cast in 2020 fell short of the 1960 election by more than 35,000 votes. In 1960, 837,781 people voted in the general election, according to the 1961 edition of the West Virginia Blue Book.
A total of 802,726 West Virginians voted in the general election, about 63.25% of the more than 1.2 million registered voters in the state.
Warner called the 2020 general election “the most challenging election in the history of West Virginia.”
Of the ballots cast in 2020, 145,133 were absentee ballots, nearly 21 times the normal absentee ballot rate, Warner said.
A total of 263,012 West Virginians voted in-person during the state's 10-day early voting period.
A total of 51% of the ballots cast in the general election in West Virginia were cast before Election Day on Nov. 3.
During the news conference, Warner called county clerks and the roughly 9,000 volunteer poll workers the “real heroes” of the election.