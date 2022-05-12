2002 was the year the West Virginia coal miner memorial statue at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston was dedicated. It also was the year Gary Hairston had to quit mining coal because of black lung disease.
Twenty years later, the statue and Hairston are both still standing. The former is tended to regularly, with flowers planted and removed seasonally around its perimeter. The latter feels forgotten.
Hairston, 68, of Beckley, was among more than two-dozen mine veterans and their advocates who made a stand together in front of the memorial statue Thursday.
“We need somebody working for us,” said Hairston, president of the National Black Lung Association.
Hairston and other Black Lung Association leaders gathered at the statue to launch what they’ve called the “We’re Counting on You, Joe” campaign to urge Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to back restoring and extending the coal production tax that supports the trust fund paying federal benefits to miners in a federal budget reconciliation package.
“People gotta realize, if y’all don’t help us, if Joe don’t help, if Capito won’t help us, we’ll be hurting,” Hairston said, urging Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to support extending the tax in a budget reconciliation, as well.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund pays benefits to miners disabled by the disease, as well as their eligible survivors and dependents, when no responsible coal operator is identified or when the liable operator does not pay.
The main source of revenue for the fund is an excise tax that coal producers must pay when coal they produce is used or sold. The tax expired at the end of 2021, reverting to substantially lower levels and threatening the long-term benefits of thousands of West Virginia mine veterans.
Excise tax rates of $1.10 per ton of coal mined underground and 55 cents per ton of surface-mined coal have been cut by more than half, to 50 and 25 cents, respectively, because of Congress’ inaction.
“It wasn’t that much,” said Dianna Perdue, 73, of Winifred. “But they cut it, so we’re losing even more money.”
Perdue is secretary of the National Black Lung Association, staying involved after her husband, Samuel, died from complicated black lung, or progressive massive fibrosis, at 73 in 2018, after 30 years mining underground. She fears there might not be enough money in the fund to support future black lung claims.
The federal government has admitted that Perdue and other miner advocates have reason to worry. Christopher J. Godfrey, director of the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs at the U.S. Department of Labor, noted in a blog post last month that miners and other beneficiaries will keep receiving federal black lung benefits, despite the recent excise tax cut.
But Godfrey added that the department believes reinstating and extending the coal excise tax to at least its previous rates is “critical” to keep the black lung program from having to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to cover the costs of miner benefits — sticking taxpayers, not the coal industry, with the bill.
Coal company bankruptcies have burdened the trust fund with hundreds of millions of dollars of liability.
Financial risks to the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund loom especially large in West Virginia. There were 4,423 black lung claims in fiscal year 2021 under Part C of the Black Lung Benefits Act in West Virginia, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics.
Disbursements in West Virginia totaled $38 million, far more than in any other state and accounting for more than a quarter of all payments made nationwide.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund collected $271 million in revenue in fiscal year 2021. Based on that figure and the fees change, the fund could see revenue decreased by more than $2 million a week.
Black lung monthly benefit rates for 2021 were $693 for a primary beneficiary and $1,040 for a primary beneficiary and one dependent.
A 2018 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan audit agency, found that trust fund borrowing might exceed $15 billion by 2050. A 2020 report from the agency found that just three coal mine operator bankruptcies from 2014 to 2016 added $865 million in estimated benefit responsibility to the fund.
More bankruptcies have followed, further threatening the long-term stability of the trust fund.
Last year, Manchin and four other Senate Democrats reintroduced a bill that would restore and extend the tax for 10 years at pre-2022 levels. That bill has stalled, prompting miner advocates to push Manchin to embrace a budget reconciliation package that would include extending the tax among a wider range of legislative priorities and require only a simple majority to pass the Senate.
But Manchin did the opposite in December, when he came out against the Build Back Better Act, a budget reconciliation package that had passed the House of Representatives the previous month and included a four-year extension of the excise tax at pre-2022 rates. Manchin cited concerns about inflation and potential geopolitical instability as reasons for his opposition, which doomed the bill in the evenly divided Senate.
“We’re counting on Joe to take care of West Virginia,” said Kanawha County Black Lung Association President Jerry Coleman of Cabin Creek, who suffers from black lung after 37 years in the mines.
Coleman said Black Lung Association leaders have called Manchin’s office twice to request a meeting with the senator but haven’t been successful.
“Every other day, he’s on TV doing everything else for everybody else, but, when it comes to coal miners, we [haven’t] heard nothing said about us,” Hairston said. “When we call him to ask him to help us one time, he ain’t doing nothing.”
“Senator Manchin has championed the issues of our brave coal miners for the entirety of his career,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in an email, noting that the senator led legislation to extend the excise tax prior to its expiration. “[He] will of course continue to work to shore up the black lung excise tax to address the needs of our miners.”
The “We’re Counting on You, Joe” campaign includes the release of a new digital ad that will run in West Virginia this month. Radio ads also will air statewide, with an emphasis in the Charleston and Beckley markets.
West Virginia congressional members have said they want to stabilize the trust fund, but they have opposed Black Lung Association calls to increase the tax by 25% from its pre-2022 levels in line with a finding by the Government Accountability Office that such a hike could eliminate the fund’s debt by 2050.
Adding to miner advocates’ urgency in calling for strengthening the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is the regional rise of severe black lung.
Severe black lung in central Appalachia has reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s, according to a 2018 report in the American Journal of Public Health. The report found 1 in 20 long-tenured underground miners in central Appalachia had black lung that had advanced to progressive massive fibrosis, a condition the authors noted is “totally disabling.”
Mining veterans and industry experts say miners are cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, increasing exposure to silica dust from the crushed rock and resulting in earlier onset of severe black lung for miners.
“We ain’t just for the older coal miners,” Hairston said. “We’re for the younger coal miners, too, because they need this just as much as we do.”