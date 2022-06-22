West Virginia Public Energy Authority board chairman and Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch (center) speaks during a March board meeting in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. Gaunch announced during a board meeting Wednesday that he will retire effective July 15.
The head of West Virginia’s Department of Commerce plans to step down next month. Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said Wednesday that he will retire effective July 15, ending his 3 1/2-year tenure leading the department.
Gaunch announced his retirement toward the end of the state Public Energy Authority’s monthly meeting. Gaunch chairs the authority’s board by virtue of a state code requirement that the Commerce secretary fill that role.
After the meeting, Gaunch cited medical issues and an upcoming surgery for his wife to explain why he’s stepping aside now.
“It just seems like the right time,” Gaunch said.
Gaunch said he had a microstroke in April. Microstrokes do not cause as much damage as a major stroke.
“I feel good,” Gaunch said. “I’m pretty much back to normal.”
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Gaunch to lead Commerce in Decemeber 2018.
Gaunch said he made Justice aware of his plan to step down. Commerce Deputy Secretary James Bailey will chair Public Energy Authority meetings until Justice appoints Gaunch’s successor, Gaunch noted.
Gaunch’s fellow Public Energy Authority board members lauded his service and wished him well.
“You’re an outstanding individual,” board member and Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia executive director Charlie Burd told Gaunch.
Gaunch served Kanawha County as a state senator in the 8th District for one four-year term. He was defeated in his 2018 bid for reelection by Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha. Gaunch chaired the Senate Government Organization Committee.
After graduating from West Virginia State University in 1970, the Boone County native embarked on a career in the insurance industry, becoming president and CEO of the Carson Insurance Agency in Charleston.
Gaunch endorsed an “all of the above” energy approach as chairman of the Public Energy Authority, which Justice rebooted in August after the board, which dates back to the 1980s, had been dormant for the previous decade. Justice said in August that the authority would aid in “developing the next generation of coal plants” and announced his reactivation of the board at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
The Department of Commerce encompasses the Division of Forestry, the Division of Labor, the Division of Natural Resources, the Geological & Economic Survey, the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, Workforce WV and the Division of Rehabilitation Services.
