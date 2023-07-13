Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

DOH WorkzonePress Conference (copy)
(File) West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston speaks at an April press event in front of 58 cones lined up on the Capitol steps to represent the 58 state Division of Highways workers who have been killed in work zones. This week, Wriston and Gov. Jim Justice announced law enforcement will be targeting speeders in construction zones.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia will participate in a national effort to curb speeding on state highways throughout the rest of the month, with state officials saying they are particularly concerned about safety in work zones this summer.

The West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a speeding enforcement campaign, Gov. Jim Justice said this week during a virtual administration briefing.

