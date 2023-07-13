Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
(File) West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston speaks at an April press event in front of 58 cones lined up on the Capitol steps to represent the 58 state Division of Highways workers who have been killed in work zones. This week, Wriston and Gov. Jim Justice announced law enforcement will be targeting speeders in construction zones.
West Virginia will participate in a national effort to curb speeding on state highways throughout the rest of the month, with state officials saying they are particularly concerned about safety in work zones this summer.
The West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a speeding enforcement campaign, Gov. Jim Justice said this week during a virtual administration briefing.
The campaign, "Speeding Wrecks Lives," runs from July 14 to July 30 and seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding, as well as focus on enforcing traffic laws, according to a press release from the NHTSA.
The announcement comes as highway construction projects abound on West Virginia roadways. Seven major construction projects are currently underway on Interstate 64 alone, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said in June.
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276, the DOT reported.
Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the department is working to eliminate work zone fatalities, with efforts including the installation of more message boards and radar speed monitors in work zones and the collection of crash data to improve work zone safety response.
"People are still going too fast in lots of different places, especially in safety zones, and we really need to watch and be super careful,” Justice said. “If you're out there, you’re one of those workers, and you've got somebody coming by you at 85 or 90 miles an hour, and they're three feet away from you, how fair is that?"
West Virginia saw 64 of the more than 12,000 traffic fatalities in 2021, Justice said.
“Speeding accounts for nearly one-third of all fatalities on our roads and puts everyone at risk, including people in other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and people with disabilities,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said. “NHTSA reminds everyone to slow down and arrive safely – it’s better to arrive a few minutes late than not at all.”
Justice was clear the effort would include writing tickets.
“Slow down, watch what you're doing,” Justice said. “If you don't slow down, we're going to catch you, and we're going to write you up. That's all there is to it.”
According to recent data released by the NHTSA, speeding-related fatalities reached a 14-year high in 2021, prompting the launch of the "Speeding Wrecks Lives" campaign, which is supported by a $9.6 million national media buy. The campaign specifically targets drivers aged 18 to 44, who are most likely to be involved in speeding-related fatal crashes.
According to a press release from the state Department of Transportation, speed limits are set for clear, sunny weather and dry road conditions. If roads are wet, snowy, or icy, drivers should reduce their speed to maintain safe control of their vehicle.
“Much like impaired or distracted driving, speeding is a selfish choice that can have deadly consequences,” the DOT release states.
Road work has been and will continue to be an ongoing issue in West Virginia, Justice said.
The state government is contemplating investing the remainder of this year’s record-breaking billion revenue surplus in highway infrastructure projects. Over the last several years, annual allocations to the state road fund have exceeded $100 million.
“We can't have great new quality highways that are in great condition if we don't do the work,” Justice said.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.