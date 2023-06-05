Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice on Monday appointed Diana Winzenreid to the West Virginia House of Delegates to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Republican Erikka Storch, who stepped down last month to accept a job at American Electric Power.

Winzenreid will serve the remainder of the unexpired term for the 4th District seat, which covers part of Ohio County.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

