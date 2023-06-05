Gov. Jim Justice on Monday appointed Diana Winzenreid to the West Virginia House of Delegates to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Republican Erikka Storch, who stepped down last month to accept a job at American Electric Power.
Winzenreid will serve the remainder of the unexpired term for the 4th District seat, which covers part of Ohio County.
Winzenreid attended Indiana University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's in business administration in international business, according to a news release from Justice’s office. She operates a digital marketing agency and collaborates with businesses nationwide to develop branding and digital strategies.
In addition to her professional pursuits, Winzenreid has dedicated her time to various philanthropic causes, including domestic violence awareness and prevention, hospice care and foster care training, according to the release.
Storch’s resignation was effective May 19. She accepted a position as external affairs manager for AEP. In 2022, Storch received $1,500 in campaign finance contributions from the AEP Committee for Responsible Government, according to financial disclosures from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
“After a great deal of thought, prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue and accept a private-sector opportunity that will not allow me to continue service in the Legislature,” Storch wrote in her resignation letter dated May 12.
Storch was the deputy majority whip and chair of the Pension and Retirements and Interstate Cooperation committees. She also served on the Economic Development and Tourism, Finance and House Rules committees.
First elected to the House in 2010, Storch served in both the 3rd and 4th districts.
“I will forever treasure the friendships made and have enjoyed serving with you and all my fellow legislators,” she said in her resignation.
Winzenreid is the second new face to join the House of Delegates in recent weeks. In April, Justice appointed Anitra Hamilton, D-Monongalia, to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Danielle Walker in the 81st District. Walker accepted a position as executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.