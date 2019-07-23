With mass employee grievance pending, Highways working on revamping pay scales

Transportation Secretary Byrd White told members of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance Tuesday that he could not comment on a personnel grievance filed by more than 300 Division of Highways employees, but said work is continuing to rewrite the division’s salary scales.
“It is an active grievance, and I’m hesitant to say anything about it while it is in the grievance process,” he said.
This spring, Highways employees filed a mass grievance contending the division has failed to comply with a 2017 law directing it to revamp its hiring process and to rewrite job classifications in order to improve pay scales that are uncompetitive with the private sector.
The grievance notes that, to date, Highways has updated only a few job classifications, resulting in pay raises for fewer than 200 employees.
White said the division’s Human Resources office is continuing work on revising job descriptions and salary scales.
“We are addressing our salary scales,” he said. “We’ve found some that are problems, and some that are not such problems.”
Julian Woods, Highways Human Resources director, said the Division has recently been able to fill 255 permanent positions, including 13 engineer positions, and 893 temporary positions.
Also during the Joint Committee meeting:
- Public Employees Insurance Agency executive director Ted Cheatham said the number of active employees covered by the state-managed health insurance plan has dropped by about 5,000 in the past five years.
He said that includes a reduction of about 3,000 public school employees, 1,000 higher education employees, and 1,000 state employees.
While a portion of active employee premiums help subsidize retiree coverage, Cheatham said the decline in numbers of active employees has not reached the point where it could jeopardize retiree benefits.
“Being cautiously optimistic, it’s not an issue,” Cheatham said.
He said PEIA currently covers about 58,500 active employees and about 51,000 retirees, although that ratio will change as more Baby Boomers retire.
“That number is going to get evened up in a few years,” he said.
- Investment Management Board executive director Craig Slaughter said while May was a terrible month for state investments, which recorded losses for the month of 2.5 percent, those numbers rebounded as the markets were unexpectedly strong in June.
“The good news is that we know June was a lot better. We got all that back and more,” he said.
While investment earnings for June have not been finalized, he said, “The fiscal year numbers will come in a lot better than I thought even a couple of months ago.”
While investment earnings for the 2018-19 budget year will not reach the 7.5 percent threshold needed to fully fund state pensions, Slaughter said the numbers will be higher than the 2 percent growth projected through May.