Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made a strategic choice by publicly announcing his gubernatorial candidacy Monday against the backdrop of a United Mine Workers Labor Day celebration at John Slack Memorial Park in Boone County.
In an interview Tuesday, Williams said his decision to declare at the labor union event underscores a desire to address issues that directly affect the lives of West Virginians. Williams had previously said he was considering a campaign.
With his official filing date planned for October, Williams might well be the only Democratic Party member on the ticket. GOP members seeking the Governor’s Office include Secretary of State Mac Warner, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, and Chris Miller, owner of the Dutch Miller Auto Group.
Williams said he has begun outlining his campaign agenda, which includes addressing an array of pressing issues.
“I'm going to be organizing fundraisers through the next quarter," he said. "The whole idea is, when we come out, we come out blazing.”
One of the focal points of Williams' campaign, he said, will be the welfare of West Virginia's union workers.
“Obviously, union folks, very specifically, know that they've been targeted," Williams said. "Everything from paycheck protection to their own level of liability that they receive on injuries. Certainly, right-to-work has been a concern of theirs.”
The collective interests of these workers need to be considered at the state level, he said.
Beyond labor issues, Williams said there is a pressing need for substantial infrastructure development. He pointed to areas within West Virginia that still lack basic amenities, such as running water, broadband internet, public sewer and adequate roads. He attributed this to a historical lack of adequate funding, but noted that federal funding sources are more accessible than ever. It’s up to state and local governments to aggressively go after them, he said.
“What we've experienced in Huntington is really what every community is experiencing. We have more resources to do things in our community than we've had in six or seven decades,” Williams said. “I want to build water systems, repair sewer systems, install broadband and build roads.”
But Williams said he wants to go a step further. He wants West Virginia workers to lead the charge on these projects.
He stressed the importance of ensuring that the lion's share of these jobs goes to local laborers. To that end, he said, more money needs to be invested in providing education opportunities that ensure the state's workforce is up to the task.
In his view, this approach helps narrow the economic disparity gap, which, he said, is another point of concern. He said: "Huntington is a city divided. You have the haves and you have the have-nots. It's more extreme in Huntington than in the rest of West Virginia.”
Narrowing the gap between the two takes a focused effort to unlock the untapped potential within each community and effectively utilize local talent and resources, he said.
“We have talent and resources hiding in plain sight that we have never appropriately utilized," Williams said. "Some people might be doing certain things but, all of a sudden, realize they have the capacity to do something else. It’s amazing when you see those people blossom.”
Education plays a vital role in bringing that fruit to bear, he said. He emphasized an imperative of post-high school education, whether through traditional universities or vocational and community colleges. Williams said he is resolute in his belief that post-secondary education, in some form, is a necessity for every West Virginian.
This makes the struggles of West Virginia University even more of a concern, he said. WVU is proposing unprecedented cutbacks to staff and programs in the face of a $45 million deficit. A lack of state funding is partially to blame, Williams said.
“The universities have been underfunded by the Legislature. And how have they taken care of it? By raising tuition,” he said. “And that’s been the privatization of public education.”
Williams underscored the pivotal role played by WVU as a flagship institution and expressed concern about the broader implications of underinvestment in higher education in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.
“Frankly,"he said, "I’m somewhat taken aback that we have such a huge surplus but money’s not being put into higher education to boost ourselves.”
Williams is a strong candidate who will have no problem translating his success in local government to the state level, West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Mike Puskhin said.
“When Steve Williams took over as mayor of Huntington, the city was in disarray. Its bond rating had been downgraded, first responders were being laid off, road repairs were being ignored and the city was struggling to pay its bills,” Pushkin said. “In just a few short years, he got the city's financial house in order and Huntington was recognized with a $3 million grant in a national competition for being America's best community.”
Pushkin added, “Steve took a city that was ground zero for the opioid crisis and turned it into a city of solutions. And he’s done all this without raising taxes. He'll be a fantastic candidate and a governor we can all be proud of.”