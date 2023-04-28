Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Workers who died on the job or as a result of occupational illness were honored Friday at the 35th annual Workers Memorial Day ceremony in the Lower Rotunda of the West Virginia Capitol.

Representatives from United Mine Workers union, the West Virginia AFL-CIO and others, were joined at the memorial by a delegation of members of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Albania. The ceremony included the reading of the names of 18 workers who died on the job in West Virginia in the past year, with the chiming of a bell punctuating the reading of each name.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

