Campaign finance reports filed last week for West Virginia’s statewide races show incumbents outspending and outraising their challengers amid a classic split in support between the two major parties.
Labor organizations are largely backing Democrats. Business leaders, prominently including fossil fuel industry executives, support Republicans.
Governor
Incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s campaign has more than doubled that of Democratic Party challenger Ben Salango in spending this year, reporting $3,756,702 in total expenditures versus the Salango campaign’s $1,781,030.
The Committee to Reelect Jim Justice received $1,799,029 in contributions, slightly more than Ben Salango for West Virginia’s $1,628,104.
Seeking a second term, Justice is worth $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, and loaned his campaign about $2 million. The coal mining billionaire’s campaign drew heavy support from the coal industry, getting 18 donations totaling $19,650 from Lexington, Kentucky-based Blackhawk Mining LLC from July through September and taking in $1,000 donations from three executives at St. Louis-based Arch Resources LLC during that span.
Justice’s campaign also found backing from representatives of other fossil fuel industries, including donations from political action committees for Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer EQT, Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum and the CEOs of EQT and Pillar Energy, a West Virginia-based oil and gas producer.
Salango’s campaign received contributions of $2,800 — the maximum allowed from an individual, PAC or party executive committee — from PACs representing the West Virginia Laborers’ District Council, the West Virginia Building & Construction Trades and the United Mine Workers of America Coal Miners. American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia donated $2,800 to Salango’s campaign as well.
Salango’s campaign received a higher percentage of donations exceeding $250 from within West Virginia than Justice’s campaign down the stretch of the gubernatorial race. Of the 596 contributions of more than $250 Salango’s campaign received from July to Oct. 18, 84.6% were from in the state. Of the 673 contributions of more than $250 Justice’s campaign received, about 72% were from in the state.
Campaign finance reports do not show the location of donors whose contributions are $250 or less.
Justice’s campaign reported spending $1.03 million on television advertising and ad production, more than twice the roughly $406,000 Salango’s campaign reported spending.
Secretary of state
The campaign for incumbent Republican Mac Warner has outspent and outgained that of Democratic Party challenger Natalie Tennant, who served in the role from 2009 to 2017 before Warner ousted her.
Warner reported receiving $313,531 in contributions and spending $282,314 this year to date. Natalie Tennant 2020 reported garnering $227,977 in contributions and spending $173,487.
Tennant gained the support of labor groups, including maximum $2,800 donations from the West Virginia Building & Construction Trades PAC, AFT-West Virginia, the UMWA and Painters District 53.
Warner received donations from several PACs representing energy companies, including Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy ($2,000), Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy Inc. ($350) and Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy ($500).
Tennant’s campaign received more small-dollar donations than Warner’s. Tennant’s campaign reported 588 donations totaling $250 or less, averaging $39.59 per donation. Warner’s campaign reported 231 donations totaling $250 or less, averaging $118.18 per donation.
Attorney general
The campaign for Republican Patrick Morrisey, seeking his third term, has more than doubled that of Democratic Party challenger Sam Brown Petsonk. Morrisey 2020 has taken in $1,138,273 in total contributions, spending $310,511 — less than People for Petsonk’s $390,059 spent this year to date.
Like those of fellow Democrat challengers, Petsonk’s campaign has gained the support of labor groups, getting maximum $2,800 donations from the UMWA Coal Miners PAC, the West Virginia Building & Construction Trades PAC and Painters District 53. Petsonk’s campaign also received support from the Planned Parenthood Votes West Virginia PAC.
Morrisey’s campaign got a maximum $2,800 donation from the Gun Owners of America PAC. He also garnered support from several oil and gas executives and the PACs for Washington, D.C.-based Chemours Company, whose CEO was sent a letter last week by Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif., the chairman of the U.S. House's subcommittee on the environment, raising concern about ongoing detections of C8, a chemical linked to cancer, in areas surrounding the company’s Washington Works facility in Parkersburg.
Just 40% of the contributions to Morrisey’s campaign totaling more than $250 were from in the state, 30% fewer than contributions to the Petsonk campaign in the same category.
State auditor
Republican John "JB" McCuskey is seeking a second term and looking to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ann Claytor for the second consecutive race for the role. The Committee to Elect J.B. McCuskey’s total contributions have dwarfed those of Claytor, $198,780 to $42,007.
McCuskey’s campaign has spent $52,783, more than twice as much as the Claytor campaign’s $23,247.
The McCuskey campaign’s contributors include the Birmingham, Alabama-based Diversified Oil and Gas Corporation PAC, the EQT Corporation PAC, FirstEnergy and Dominion Energy.
The Claytor campaign’s contributors include the UMWA Coal Miners PAC, Painters District 53 and AFT-WV.
State treasurer
The campaign for incumbent John Perdue has outraised that of former House of Delegates member Riley Moore, $430,399 to $240,499, while Moore’s campaign has outspent Perdue’s, $210,544 to $179,609.
Perdue campaign contributors include the UMWA PAC, the IBEW PAC Voluntary Fund and a Communications Workers of America PAC.
Moore campaign contributors include the PAC for FirstEnergy, GOpac, the gas and oil PAC of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, and the Columbus-based American Electric Power Committee For Responsible Government.