An energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners increasingly looks like it could be not only a key facet of the nation’s energy future but a versatile source of energy savings for West Virginians.
Heat pumps, which save energy by transferring, instead of generating, heat, are a hot item in Washington.
Energy efficiency and climate advocates have embraced heat pumps as a way to cut energy dependence on other countries and slow the devastating effects of climate change driven by burning fossil fuels.
President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act earlier this month to expedite domestic production of heat pumps and other clean energy technologies, a move his administration said would lower energy costs and strengthen national security. The Defense Production Act is a source of presidential authority giving financial incentives and antitrust protection to expedite material supply for the national defense.
But West Virginia’s congressional delegation isn’t yet on board with legislation that heat pump proponents say would widen access to affordable energy and slash fossil fuel emissions.
Seven Senate Democrats introduced legislation last month that would create a manufacturer tax credit to encourage heat pump production.
The Heating Efficiency and Affordability through Tax Relief (HEATR) Act would establish a new tax credit through 2031 for energy-efficient consumer and commercial heat pumps and heat pump water heaters.
A dozen environmental, labor and energy efficiency groups endorsed the measure upon its introduction last month.
“We need to incentivize the domestic manufacturing of critical clean tech like heat pumps in order to guarantee our energy security, save Americans money, have healthier homes, and build a beautiful, resilient future,” Ari Matusiak, CEO of the electrification nonprofit Rewiring America, said in a statement released by the office of the bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
A recent report by the sustainable living research group Carbon Switch citing data from the federal government’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that, if every home in the United States replaced its heating and cooling systems with heat pumps, the average homeowner would save $557 per year on their utility bill.
In West Virginia, the average homeowner would save $887 per year and 52,000 jobs would be created, the report projected.
But the bill has yet to secure backing from any of West Virginia’s members of Congress. No Republicans have co-sponsored the bill, which was referred to the Senate Finance Committee on May 4.
Another Senate bill introduced last month, the Installing Clean Efficient Energy Hastens Our Transition (ICEE HOT) Act, would set up an energy efficiency rebate program that would include rebates for heat pumps and heat pump water heaters. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., the bill’s lead sponsor, said the bill setting aside $10 billion for rebates from fiscal year 2023 to 2030 would incentivize home electrification and improve grid reliability.
Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., did not take a stance on the bills when asked for comment.
“Energy efficiency is one area where we can find common ground. It is neither a Democratic idea nor a Republican idea — it’s just common sense and we should continue to look at ways to improve energy efficiency wherever we can,” McKinley said in a statement.
McKinley was one of 13 Republicans in the House who joined 215 Democrats in passing a sweeping infrastructure law in November that included $3.5 billion in weatherization assistance funding to increase energy efficiency and $500 million to provide energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades at public school facilities.
A spokeswoman for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., who voted against the infrastructure law, did not address the HEATR or ICEE HOT acts in a statement, only endorsing an “all-of-the-above energy strategy” that avoids “alienating traditional energy sources like West Virginia coal and natural gas.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who voted for the infrastructure law, hasn’t analyzed the legislation and the cost benefit to the taxpayer, spokeswoman Kelley Moore said earlier this month.
Spokespeople for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who supported the infrastructure law, and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who opposed it, did not respond to requests for comment.
Heat pumps can cut electricity use by roughly 50% compared to electric resistance heating such as furnaces and baseboard heaters, according to the Department of Energy.
The agency argued that heat pump use by the United States and its allies could cut down reliance on Russian oil and gas upon Biden’s Defense Production Act invocation earlier this month.
Klobuchar’s office cited a HomeAdvisor estimate that the average annual cost of heat pumps ranges between $260 and $850 per year.
In its statement of support for the HEATR Act, Carbon Switch said the measure would address the upfront cost of heat pumps being too high for many families by making the technology more affordable.
Heat pumps move heat from the outdoors into buildings during the heating season and move heat from buildings into the outdoors during the cooling season.
All five members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation have opposed the Build Back Better Act, which would invest $12.5 billion in home energy efficiency and appliance electrification rebates.
Data suggest that West Virginia could use some energy savings.
The nonprofit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, which endorsed the HEATR Act, ranked West Virginia 48th in its 2020 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard. The group said that electric utilities in the state deliver some of the lowest levels of savings of any state in the country.
Nearly 56,000 West Virginia households with incomes of less than 50% of the federal poverty level spend 31% of their annual income on home energy bills, according to an analysis from last year by the Massachusetts-based economic consulting group Fisher, Sheehan & Colton.
Single-family home emissions would be reduced by 142 million metric tons per year if all American homes replaced their heating and cooling systems with heat pumps, according to Carbon Switch.
“Electrification policy is win-win-win policy,” Matusiak said.