Low on breath and patience, miners with black lung are waiting on Congress to restore the tax on coal production supporting their health benefits.
A newly reintroduced bill in the House of Representatives is designed to end that wait, but West Virginia House members aren’t backing the bill.
Legislation introduced by U.S. House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott, D-Va., and Subcommittee on Workforce Protections Chairwoman Alma Adams, D-N.C., would restore and extend for 10 years the excise tax rate that supports the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund pays benefits to miners as well as their eligible survivors and dependents when no responsible coal operator is identified or when the liable operator does not pay.
The bill’s aim is the same as a bill that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and four other Senate Democrats reintroduced last year that would also extend the tax for 10 years.
The tax expired at the end of 2021, reverting back to substantially lower levels and threatening the long-term benefits of thousands of West Virginia mine veterans.
The bill introduced by Scott and Adams was announced Thursday in a news release including the latest call from United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts upon Congress to shore up the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
“The least Congress could do is ensure that the benefits they depend on to survive will always be there,” Roberts said.
West Virginia’s House members have said they want to stabilize the trust fund, but they have opposed Black Lung Association calls to increase the tax 25% from its pre-2022 levels in line with a finding by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan federal audit agency, that such a hike could eliminate the fund’s debt by 2050.
The trust fund pays for benefits in cases where the miner’s employer has gone bankrupt, straining the fund as the coal industry’s decline accelerates.
Coal company bankruptcies have burdened the trust fund with hundreds of millions of dollars of liability.
Financial risks to the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund loom especially large in West Virginia.
There were 4,423 black lung claims in fiscal year 2021 under Part C of the Black Lung Benefits Act in West Virginia, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics.
Disbursements in West Virginia totaled $38 million, far more than in any other state and accounting for more than one fourth of all payments made nationwide.
Saying it would hurt the coal industry, the state’s congressional delegation has opposed increasing the excise tax.
A spokesperson for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., referred to a statement Miller’s office provided in August opposing an increase in the tax and endorsing support of the trust fund at the same or lower rates when asked for her stance on Scott’s and Adams’ newly introduced bill.
Miller’s spokesperson last year condemned the proposed excise tax increase as a “resurgence of the War on Coal, meant to destroy our communities and usher in a radical socialist agenda.” Miller said the focus should be on reducing cases and growing mining operations to support the trust fund at the same or lower rates.
Asked for his stance on the newly introduced bill, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., did not express support or opposition but said that any change to the trust fund must not come at the expense of good jobs or reduce compensation for the fund.
“[W]e will continue to carefully review proposals that support the solvency of the trust fund,” McKinley said in an emailed statement.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., could not be reached for comment.
In a statement last year, Mooney touted the trust fund’s importance in a statement last year but balked at raising the tax that supports it.
“There needs to be a more efficient solution to continuing this program without raising taxes on a struggling industry,” Mooney said.
Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have received criticism from black lung benefit advocates for opposing President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending package known as Build Back Better, because it includes a four-year extension of the excise tax at previous rates.
Capito, who is united with fellow congressional Republicans against Build Back Better, has expressed support for extending but not increasing the tax.
Miner advocates have had to fight just to ensure the extension of the excise taxes from year to year.
Excise tax rates of $1.10 per ton of coal mined underground and 55 cents per ton of surface-mined coal have been cut by more than half to 50 and 25 cents, respectively, because of Congress’ inaction.
The taxes reverted back to original rates in 2019 when Congress failed to act the previous year.
“The year-to-year instability of this fund has created undue and unnecessary stress for coal miners and their families, while letting coal companies off the hook for these costs that have been unfairly foisted onto taxpayers," Chelsea Barnes, legislative director of the environmental group Appalachian Voices, said in a statement welcoming the newly announced bill from Scott and Adams.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund collected $271 million in revenue in fiscal year 2021. Based on that figure and the fees change, the fund could see revenues decreased by more than $2 million a week.
Black lung monthly benefit rates for 2021 were $693 for a primary beneficiary and $1,040 for a primary beneficiary and one dependent.
A 2018 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that investigates federal spending, found that trust fund borrowing might exceed $15 billion by 2050.
A 2020 report from the agency found that just three coal mine operator bankruptcies from 2014 to 2016 added $865 million in estimated benefit responsibility to the fund.
More bankruptcies have followed, further threatening the long-term stability of the trust fund.
“It’s up to the companies and the government,” said Jerry Coleman, president of the Kanawha County Black Lung Association. “We kept this country lit up for a long time and people took it for granted.”