West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, will be charged for his role in an insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin announced Friday.
Evans will be charged with entering a restricted area, Sherwin said during a news conference announcing charges against people who forced entry into the federal Capitol Building Wednesday as Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 general election.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, charges had not been filed against Evans, whose full name is Jonathan Derrick Evans, according to federal court records.
Evans was elected to his first term in the House during the same election in which President Donald Trump alleged there was widespread fraud that led to his failed reelection bid.
Trump never presented any evidence or other possible proof the fraud occurred, and dozens of state and federal courts and Republican officials have rejected Trump’s claims.
On Jan. 6, Evans was part of a group of Trump supporters who made their way past barricades and forced entry into the U.S. Capitol Building that forced Congress to temporarily stop its work in certifying election results until law enforcement cleared the Trump supporters from the facility.
Evans livestreamed himself as part of a crowd of people pushing forward into the Capitol, eventually screaming “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”
Evans later deleted the video from his personal “Derrick Evans -- The Activist” Facebook page, but the footage has been widely shared since then.
On Thursday, Evans’ attorney John Bryan released a statement saying Evans was not guilty of any crime and did not participate in any violent activity or property theft or damage.
In a statement he posted on social media, Evans said he was in Washington, D.C., as a member of the media, and Bryan said Evans was participating in the events at the nation's capitol as an "amateur journalist."
In a tweet he posted on Jan. 2, Evans said he was going to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 "Because this is the 1st time @realDonaldTrump has asked me to do anything."
State lawmakers have called for Evans to resign from the Legislature, and for House members and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to take action to remove Evans from office if he refuses.
Bryan said Evans had no intention of resigning from office Thursday. Evans was taken into custody Friday afternoon at his home.
Defendants charged with federal crimes are innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.