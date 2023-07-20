The Democratic caucus of the West Virginia House of Delegates is requesting a special legislative session to address issues in a number of state departments.
In a letter sent to Gov. Jim Justice this week, they emphasized the need for action on problems in corrections, foster care and higher education during the upcoming legislative interim committee meetings slated for Aug. 6-8 in Charleston.
Highlighting the significance of the state's record-breaking surpluses, the letter urges the allocation of funds to tackle these longstanding, unresolved issues. Members of both parties have previously called for a special session to address funding concerns in some of these key areas.
"A $1.8 billion surplus doesn't do much good for the 8,000 children in foster care if we don't act to help them,” the letter states. “The surplus won't help our colleges and universities offset their shortfalls if we don't act to support them. And the surplus won't help our struggling corrections workers if we don't address their outdated pay scale."
Currently, the state faces an employee shortage of over 1,000 in its prison and jail system, with more than 700 of those vacancies being correctional officers. During the more recent legislative session, several bills aimed at providing pay increases for correctional employees were introduced, but none were pushed across the finish line.
To address the staffing shortage, the state is utilizing the West Virginia National Guard to fill some correctional officer vacancies under a state of emergency declaration issued by Justice nearly a year ago.
In addition to corrections, the letter drew attention to the financial struggles of the state's higher education institutions, including West Virginia University, which is implementing accelerated cuts to programs and staff after announcing a $45-million budget deficit earlier this year.
The letter also underscored the challenges faced by youth in the state's foster care system.
Although not explicitly mentioned in the letter, Democrats have also expressed worries about a funding shortfall for the state's volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service units. Lawmakers previously considered a bill to allocate $12 million in funding between those entities during the 2023 session, but disagreements on a funding source led to an impasse.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, chairman of the state Democratic Party, said the state is wasting an opportunity by not using some of its record-breaking surplus to address these issues.
"The surplus doesn’t mean much to the correctional officer having to pull a 14-hour shift before driving 100 miles home because we’re critically short-staffed," he said. "It doesn’t mean much to the college student who’s uncertain whether or not they’ll be able to finish their degree in-state because their course of study is on the chopping block."
He added, “And it certainly doesn’t mean much to the 8,000 children in state custody, some of whom have been dropped off at hotels to fend for themselves with little to no supervision or support."
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, echoed those concerns and emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation to find solutions.
“We need to quit kicking the can down the road,” Skaff said. “With this announced surplus, we are just asking that we put politics aside and come together as West Virginians and work to get our house in order before we spend the surplus on other things.”
Skaff is the president of HD Media, which publishes the Gazette-Mail.
In a statement Wednesday, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said he appreciated the minority party's enthusiasm to address the issues.
"Most of our state’s deep wounds cannot be healed with cash infusions alone. That includes the ongoing reforms to our foster care system as well as the higher education system, which is just beginning to operate under an outcome-based funding formula the Legislature created last year," Hanshaw said.
"I expect we’ll all hear a plan to begin alleviating the dire conditions at the Division of Corrections in the near future. I appreciate the enthusiasm from the House Minority to get to work on some of our state’s most critical issues, and I hope that will translate to swift, deliberate action toward these common goals in our committees and during floor sessions.”
The Governor's Office did not return a request seeking comment Wednesday, and Justice did not bring up the letter during his weekly virtual administrative briefing.