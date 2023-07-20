Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Democratic caucus of the West Virginia House of Delegates is requesting a special legislative session to address issues in a number of state departments.

In a letter sent to Gov. Jim Justice this week, they emphasized the need for action on problems in corrections, foster care and higher education during the upcoming legislative interim committee meetings slated for Aug. 6-8 in Charleston.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you