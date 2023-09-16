A co-chairman of a legislative committee overseeing the West Virginia Department of Transportation asked the head of the agency that operates the West Virginia Turnpike to produce a cost-benefit analysis.
Nine months later, the legislator learned that analysis hadn’t been done.
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, co-chairman of the Joint DOT Accountability Oversight Commission, asked Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Miller at a December commission meeting for an analysis weighing the pros and cons of instituting bill-by-plate technology.
Linville was concerned the rate of tolls uncollected from out-of-state travelers could prove too high.
“I’d rather look into it in advance of making the decision and have some educated decision-making,” Linville said.
Miller said at a commission meeting Tuesday that the Parkways Authority would establish bill-by-plate capability at a North Beckley toll plaza, aiming for it to go live in March.
Linville wasn’t pleased.
“You’ve committed to providing us an analysis,” Linville said. “[N]ow we’re here in September and you’re telling me that we’re moving forward with it. Do we have that analysis? Has that been done?”
“No, not in full,” Miller replied.
Linville then asked Miller to pause implementing bill-by-plate technology until he provides a report analyzing the potential benefits and costs from bill-by-plate. Miller pledged he would.
“You’ve now committed to me twice to getting me that information before we would implement this,” Linville said. “I would ask that you please keep your word to this commission.”
Later in Tuesday’s meeting, Linville alluded to a Post Audit Division review of another DOT subagency.
The Post Audit Division released a report this week finding that the Division of Highways didn’t implement most of the recommendations the division released in January 2022 after finding agency property leases lacked language indemnifying the state from lawsuits.
The division reviews governmental finances after they’ve been spent.
Tuesday’s meeting extended a string of concerns expressed by state lawmakers and fiscal watchdogs about aspects of the agency’s financial oversight.
Under DOT Secretary and DOH Commissioner Jimmy Wriston, the DOT has drawn concern from lawmakers and audit staff about its financial oversight, finding its responsiveness to key recommendations and requests inadequate.
‘It’s a little bit too much’In January, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, reported to Wriston during a committee meeting complaints from contractors about delays in receiving DOT payments.
Tarr said smaller contractors had complained about a “time lag” in payments from the agency threatening their ability to pay subcontractors.
“That can put some West Virginia small businesses out of business if we’re not paying in a timely manner, so that threat, even if it’s a little bit, it’s a little bit too much,” Tarr said. “It’s not just coming from one or two. It’s coming from the industry.”
Speaking before the committee, Wriston downplayed the complaints.
“They’re coordinated by an association,” Wriston said of the complaints. “To air that problem in the media or even bring it to you — my door’s open.”
Wriston cited what he called “errors in invoices” when asked earlier in the meeting about paying contractors. Wriston said problems could be semantic, giving an example of leaving the period off “Inc.” in ABC Construction Inc.
An October audit of the DOH by Charleston-based certified public accounting firm Suttle & Stalnaker found a wide range of financial deficiencies. The audit found that the DOH couldn’t provide a complete record of land it owned and might have had land that hadn’t been identified or properly recorded.
The DOH capitalized roughly $153.6 million in construction-in-progress between fiscal years 2019 through 2021 in error, the audit found, resulting in prior year construction-in-progress being overstated and government-wide expenses being understated. The error stemmed from accruals being duplicated and amounts capitalized in error, Suttle & Stalnaker found.
The firm said errors totaling approximately $106.2 million were identified when reconciling construction-in-progress balances after the DOH switched project tracking systems.
The audit firm also found that the DOH didn’t appear to be complying with state code regarding contracts for post-design services. According to state code, all design-related service contracts financed with federal-aid highway funds must go through competitive bidding.
Suttle & Stalnaker said that, although division management asserted that post-design service contracts are unsuitable for competition, state code doesn’t appear to allow them to be treated differently from any other purchase.
DOT spokeswoman Jennifer Dooley said in an email that the work in question is best performed by the original design consultant because it is responsible for the design, with “superior knowledge and understanding of the intended structure.”
Dooley said post-design services are discussed in the scope of work for projects in conjunction with initial consultant selection for the design phase.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Wriston DOT secretary and DOH commissioner in October 2021. Wriston had been DOT deputy secretary and DOH deputy commissioner since 2019. He joined the DOT in 1996.
Potential liability exposureThe Post Audit Division’s report finding the DOH didn’t implement most of the division’s recommendations responding to agency property leases lacking indemnification language was released Sept. 10.
The division had analyzed 86 of 378 DOH property leases, finding nine that lacked language clearly indemnifying the state. It found that many leases, including nearly all leases to public bodies, lacked a written appraisal or determination of fair market rental value, as required under state law.
Over a quarter of the lease agreements had terms exceeding five years, the division found. The report noted a legal opinion from the state’s Legislative Services Division that state code limits the maximum lease term of all DOH property leases to five years unless they are for utility accommodation leases.
Wriston declined an exit conference offered by the state’s legislative auditor to discuss any questions, concerns or issues the DOT might have had with the report’s findings and conclusions, according to the report.
A legislative rule permits the DOH to lease property to public bodies for below fair market rental value, if the land is used for a public purpose. But the Post Audit Division found that the seven entities it focused on didn’t appear to meet the definition of a “public body” and, therefore, shouldn’t have been receiving rental amounts below fair market rental value.
The Post Audit Division recommended the DOH seek to amend either all lease agreements below fair market rental value to private entities or the legislative rule to allow it more flexibility when leasing properties for public purposes.
The division observed 20 months later that the recommendation hadn’t been implemented. The division recalled that the DOH indicated its legislative rule was before the Legislature and it would seek to make the recommended changes as it progresses through the legislative rulemaking review process.
But the division observed that the rule, Title 157, Series 2, was finalized in April without language to follow through on the recommendation. The DOH also didn’t include language defining “public body” or “public benefit” as recommended, the Post Audit Division noted.
Dooley said in an email Tuesday that the rule language was inadvertently omitted and that, although the property lease management rule doesn’t contain the agreed-upon language, it’s in revised lease documents.
The Post Audit Division said in its report released Sept. 10 that the DOH hasn’t implemented recommendations that it ensure all current leased property is operating on a current and unexpired lease agreement and that all property leases have current, written appraisals unless they meet the exemption stipulated in the legislative rule.
Commingled fundsIn 2020, the West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers released a report issuing West Virginia D+ grades for roads and bridges. Both are in the DOH’s purview.
Of West Virginia’s major roads, 29% were in poor condition, eight percentage points higher than the national clip, the report found. Driving on the state’s rough roads cost West Virginia motorists $758 million per year, equating to $647 per driver, according to the report. Of the state’s bridges, 21% were structurally deficient, far exceeding the national average of 7%.
In December, the Post Audit Division released an audit of DOH highway maintenance that the agency touted as proof hundreds of millions of extra dollars the Legislature spent on road maintenance were paying off.
The report noted that the Legislature appropriated roughly $477.8 million in additional funding for maintenance in fiscal years 2019 through 2023 through transfers from the state General Revenue Fund and reallocation of prior appropriations of nonmaintenance line items to a maintenance line-item appropriation.
The DOT highlighted on its website an audit passage noting additional funding powered the DOH to more than double the number of finished projects from calendar years 2019 to 2022.
“[T]his audit report, I’m pretty proud of this,” Wriston said before the Post Audits Subcommittee, a panel of state lawmakers that receives Post Audit Division findings and recommendations, at a December subcommittee meeting. “This is telling us that my folks are doing their job.”
But the audit team couldn’t identify or analyze specific expenses made with the roughly $477.8 million in supplemental appropriations because of DOH accounting of the additional funds.
The auditors asked if the DOH accounted for the additional funds separately from its usual budget allowance, per the Post Audit Division report. The DOH informed the audit team that additional funds weren’t accounted for separately from the agency’s usual budget allowance because there was no separate fund established by the Legislature for that purpose.
Additional funds instead were deposited directly into the State Road Fund, the report said, adding that maintenance appropriation spending authority was subsequently increased per the authorizing bills.
DOH lists of work planned from funds provided with supplemental appropriations prior to the Legislature’s vote on those appropriations hasn’t ensured the funds are spent in accordance with the agency’s plan, the report observed.
The report recommended that the Legislature consider setting up a new fund exclusively designated for supplemental appropriations and related transfers from the state’s general fund if it wants an accounting of how that money is spent. Such an option would prevent commingling the money with the agency’s regular funding sources, the report said.
But Wriston took issue with that recommendation in his December appearance before the Post Audits Subcommittee. He said the proposal was unnecessary and would make his agency’s finances more cumbersome to manage.
“This would just set up a bucket of money to be expended, rather than to apply it where it was needed,” Wriston said.
Then-Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who lost a reelection bid in November, said legislators didn’t see the data Wriston contended drive agency decisions.
“I’m saying you wouldn’t have to deal with a recommendation you didn’t like, if you’d just tell us what’s going on,” Baldwin told Wriston.
Wriston replied that legislators could see state maintenance accomplishments on agency webpages and alluded to his agency’s regular presentations before the Joint DOT Accountability Oversight Commission during interim legislative sessions.
The Post Audit Division’s December report noted that core DOH maintenance activities are driven by climate and that West Virginia has endured record rainfall, with major flooding, in recent years. Abnormally inclement weather means more roadway damage, such as potholes, the division noted.
West Virginia is slated to receive $3.8 billion over five years in federal highway formula funding for highways and bridges through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Extreme weather is expected to worsen amid climate change. The stakes are high for accounting wisely.
Legislators have expressed concern. Addressing the Post Audits Subcommittee in December, Wriston expressed pride.
“I don’t see where there’s any accountability issues,” Wriston said.