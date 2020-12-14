The 2020 general election ended in West Virginia Monday afternoon when the state’s five electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
West Virginia’s electors, including Gov. Jim Justice, cast their votes during a brief ceremony in the state Capitol that was broadcast live.
Electors in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., cast their Electoral College ballots Monday, with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receiving 306 electoral votes to Trump and Pence’s 232 electoral votes. It takes 270 to be win the White House.
While Trump and Pence won West Virginia’s popular vote, Biden and Harris won the U.S. popular vote by more than 7 million votes.
With their ballots cast and their signatures on certificates showing the results, West Virginia’s electoral certificates will be sent to Vice President Mike Pence, in his capacity as president of the Senate, the Office of the Federal Register, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and U.S. District Chief Judge Thomas Johnston, of the federal court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
In addition to Gov. Justice, West Virginia’s electors for the 2020 general election were Lewis Rexroad, Beth Bloch, Paul Hartling and Gary Duncan. Justice cast his vote from the Governor’s Office in the Capitol, and the remaining electors cast their votes in the secretary of state’s press room in the Capitol.
Voting within the Electoral College took place after weeks of allegations of fraud and unsuccessful attempts by President Trump to overturn election results in states where he and Pence lost the popular vote, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.
Each state’s Electoral College votes correspond to how many representatives they have in Congress, which is based on population data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.
West Virginia has three representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives and two senators in the U.S. Senate, adding up to the Mountain State’s five electors.
Each political party selects their electors, and the electors from the party whose candidate received the most votes get to cast the state’s Electoral College votes.
In West Virginia, electors agree to vote “faithfully,” meaning they vote for the candidates in their party who received the majority of ballots in the election, Secretary of State Mac Warner said Monday.
After Monday, electoral votes from all 50 states will be sent to Congress, where they will be counted on Jan. 6.