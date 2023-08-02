Anticipation that Gov. Jim Justice will call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature continues to grow as lawmakers and others prepare for this weekend's August interim committee meetings in Charleston.
According to state law, the governor can order a special session if public safety or welfare deems it necessary. He also is obligated to convene the Legislature if three-fifths of members of both houses petition for it in writing.
Officials in both the Senate and House of Delegates said neither of those things had happened as of Wednesday.
“While it is anticipated and people are planning for an extraordinary session, it does not legally exist until the governor issues a proclamation or a call,” Senate Communications Director Jacque Bland wrote in an email Wednesday.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said he and others expect the governor will call a special session by Friday. Skaff is the president of HD Media, the parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
“I believe there will be a special session dealing with the budget surpluses and other issues at hand,” Skaff said. “It would be very foolish to keep kicking it down the road.”
Although he has remained vague about whether he will issue a special session call, Justice has previously said he would be willing to act to address issues such as a shortage of correctional officers in the state's regional jail system and an overburdened foster care system if lawmakers could reach a consensus on a plan of action.
The House Democratic caucus asked the governor in a recent letter to consider a special session to address these issues, along with funding shortfalls for the state's volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services and higher education.
Members of the West Virginia EMS Coalition and the state Firemen's Association also sent a letter to the Governor's Office this week asking him to convene the Legislature to look at a funding bill to support fire departments and ambulance agencies. Those groups represent more than 200 of the state's fire departments and EMS providers.
Proper funding is critical to ensure timely ambulance response in rural areas, West Virginia EMS Coalition Executive Director Chris Hall said in a joint news release by the two organizations.
“EMS personnel have to be ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year including holidays,” Hall said. “Round-the-clock preparedness comes at a cost. West Virginia is the only state in our region where lawmakers haven’t dedicated a permanent funding source to aid EMS. This lack of financial support is contributing to a growing number of closures and longer response times in many communities.”
According to the release, roughly 85% of West Virginia’s 1.79 million residents depend on approximately 400 volunteer, or part-volunteer, fire departments, said Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons, who serves as president of the West Virginia State Firemen’s Association.
Only 11 communities have full-time paid fire departments, while there are 21 partially paid departments who also depend on volunteers, according to the release. The rest of the state's more than 400 departments depend solely on volunteers and support from their communities, Parsons said.
“Volunteer fire departments can no longer depend on ice cream socials and bingo to pay their bills,” Parsons said in the news release. “West Virginia volunteer firefighters urge state leaders — our governor, legislature, and state fire marshal — to work together with VFDs to find a solution. Realizing growth in tax revenue, the state appears positioned to support emergency organizations that are essential to the health of our communities, citizens, and businesses.”
The agencies are asking the governor and Legislature to finish House Bill 3153, which died on the last night of the 2023 regular session. The bill would have split about $12 million a year in funding between EMS agencies and fire departments.
The legislation had broad support, with the House of Delegates passing the bill 82-11 and the Senate voting 33-0 to approve the measure. But lawmakers could not resolve differences over amendments to the bill in the final hours.
However, there was progress in May, when members of the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services agreed on a version of the bill and adopted a motion to send it to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, asking them to recommend the bill for a special legislative session call.
First responders echoed that request in their letter.
“When West Virginians experience life and property threatening emergencies, they can’t wait for help. Every minute is precious,” the agencies wrote. “Likewise, EMS agencies and fire departments cannot wait long for the help needed to survive this existential emergency. That means not delaying action until the next legislative session in January but calling legislators into a special session this summer.”