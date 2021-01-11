West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter resigned her post Monday evening.
In a letter addressed to GOP Executive Committee members, Potter said she needed to focus her attention on her family, particularly her parents, both of whom she said require constant care.
Potter thanked committee members for their support and hard work during her tenure, which includes Republicans gaining supermajorities in both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature.
“My parents always say that, ‘It is better to leave something in better shape than when you found it,’” Potter said. “I’ve tried to do just that.”
Potter became the leader of the state GOP in 2018 after Conrad Lucas resigned to seek federal office. She is the vice president of Tri-Star Coal Sales Co. in Charleston, according to her biography on the state GOP website.
The GOP Executive Committee Co-Chairman will serve as the acting leader of the state committee until a new chairperson elected, per the committee’s bylaws, Potter said Monday.
Roman Stauffer, of Charleston, is the co-chairman of the committee.
Stauffer is the owner of Capitol Strategies, a political advertising firm. Stauffer most recently was in charge of Gov. Jim Justice’s 2020 re-election campaign.
Stauffer ran for Charleston City Council in 2018, but he lost the primary race to current Charleston City Councilman Brady Campbell.