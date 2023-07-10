It’s still early in the West Virginia governor’s race, but the campaign coffers of candidates vying for the Republican nomination are already swelling.
Candidates in the crowded GOP field raised over $2.13 million in total contributions in the second quarter of 2023, according to quarterly campaign finance reports due to the Secretary of State’s Office Friday.
Three-term state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s campaign accounted for $1.31 million of that figure, leaving it with $1.08 million in cash on-hand three months after he entered the race.
The largely self-funded campaign of Chris Miller of Huntington, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. and an owner and operator of the Dutch Miller auto dealership chain, reported netting $317,513 in total contributions in 2023’s second quarter. That haul left the Miller campaign a balance of $3.48 million. Miller has loaned his campaign $2.9 million, including a $2 million loan in March.
The campaign for four-term Delegate Moore Capito, R-W.Va., son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., reported collecting $288,329 in total contributions in the quarter, leaving it with $948,116 on-hand seven months after entering the field.
Two-term state Auditor J.B. McCuskey’s campaign reported second-quarter contributions totaling $120,374, resulting in an ending balance of $412,082.
Two-term Secretary of State Mac Warner’s campaign reported total second-quarter contributions of $96,210, resulting in an ending balance of $194,509.
The campaign for Rashida Yost of Martinsburg reported ending 2023’s second quarter with $8,593 on-hand after raising $8,100 in the quarter. Yost runs day-care centers in Martinsburg, according to her campaign website.
The Morrisey campaign reported amassing over 10,000 contributions of under $250 each. Morrisey’s campaign drew heavily from out-of-state supporters and mining industry leaders.
The Morrisey campaign reported receiving $3,000 in combined contributions from Michelle Bloodworth and Paul Bailey, respectively the CEO and chief operating officer of America’s Power, a national trade organization advocating on behalf of the nation’s coal fleet. National Mining Association CEO Rich Nolan contributed $1,000 to Morrisey’s campaign.
Morrisey has been an ardent opponent of stronger environmental regulations proposed by the Obama and Biden administrations and opposed by the coal industry. Under Morrisey, West Virginia led a coalition of 18 Republican-controlled states mounting a legal challenge that resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court undercutting the nation’s efforts to slow climate change last year.
The court sided with the West Virginia-led coalition in ruling Congress give the Environmental Protection Agency the authority to cap emissions of carbon dioxide harmful to human health based on the generation-shifting approach the agency took under an Obama administration rule.
The Morrisey campaign accepted a $2,800 contribution from Harlan Crow, a real estate developer and GOP megadonor who has been under intense scrutiny since ProPublica reporting this spring revealed he had made undisclosed gifts to ultra-conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for over two decades.
Crow is cofounder of Club for Growth, a conservative advocacy group whose political action committee president, David McIntosh, said in April that Club for Growth Action and another political action committee, Charleston-based Black Bear PAC, expect spending well over $10 million to back Morrisey.
Club for Growth Action is what’s known as a “super PAC” — an independent expense-only committee that can receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations and other PACs. Super PACs may not contribute to or coordinate directly with candidates.
Morrisey’s campaign also garnered in support from state Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio ($1,041).
Miller’s campaign again drew significantly from the auto dealer industry and received a contribution from Public Energy Authority member Jeffery Allen ($520).
Capito, who has been an attorney serving gas industry clients throughout his time in the House of Delegates, has attracted heavy gas and oil industry support. That campaign support continued in the second quarter of 2023, including contributions from Diversified Energy Company Chief Operating Officer Brad Gray ($1,500), Diversified Government and Community Affairs Associate Hannah Hutson ($250), Apex Pipeline Services, Inc. President and CEO S. Kelly Moss ($2,800) and the political action committee for Energy Transfer ($2,000).
Diversified is the nation’s largest gas and oil well owner and has a heavy footprint in Appalachia. Apex Pipeline Services is a Nitro-based oil and gas construction services company. Energy Transfer is a Dallas-based gas and oil transportation and storage firm.
Capito’s campaign also reported contributions from American Electric Power ($2,800), Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff Brian Abraham ($500), Vandalia Health CEO David Ramsey ($1,000) and West Virginia University Health System CEO Albert Wright, Jr. ($2,800).
McCuskey’s campaign received a contribution from Alpha Metallurgical Resources attorney Roger Nicholson ($2,800). Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations throughout West Virginia and Virginia.
Warner’s second-quarter campaign contributions largely came from the Morgantown area and the Northern Panhandle. The campaign reported contributions from Volga-based Allegheny Mining Corp. executive Janey Kortas ($1,000) and Wheeling-based Glessner Associates Certified Public Accountant Gary Glessner ($2,196).