Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Four candidates seeking the Republican nomination for West Virginia governor in 2024 appeared on stage together for the first time Thursday at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Described as the leading GOP contenders based on the most recent polling data, Kanawha County Delegate Moore Capito, auto dealer Chris Miller, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner participated in a forum hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The event was held in conjunction with the chamber's annual business summit.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you