Four candidates seeking the Republican nomination for West Virginia governor in 2024 appeared on stage together for the first time Thursday at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.
Described as the leading GOP contenders based on the most recent polling data, Kanawha County Delegate Moore Capito, auto dealer Chris Miller, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner participated in a forum hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The event was held in conjunction with the chamber's annual business summit.
Population growth, education, economics and the size of government were popular talking points for the panelists.
When asked about growing the state’s population, Capito highlighted his work with the Republican supermajority state Legislature to attract businesses to West Virginia.
“To attract more people, we have to continue with those economic development announcements, but we have to take care of the businesses that are here,” Capito said. “Less regulation, better tax structure, more civil justice reform, doing more of what we have done to grow the pie, just like we have over the last six years.”
In order to make West Virginia more attractive and grow its population, Miller advocated for eliminating the personal income tax, noting that the three fastest growing states post-pandemic have had success with this approach.
“At the end of the day, West Virginia has what people are looking for. We have a high quality of life and a low cost of living. We have an abundance of hills and trees and rivers and streams. And we have some of the best people on planet earth,” Miller said. “All you have to do is adjust some of the rules of the playing field.”
Morrisey said he would focus on making West Virginia a more attractive option compared to surrounding states.
“We’re going to look at every single state that surrounds us,” he said. “We’re going make sure that on the issue of taxation, on the issue of regulation, on the issue of licensing, on the issue of workforce, West Virginia is going to win against all those states.”
Warner said he sees education and developing a prepared workforce as a way to drive population growth.
“I have seen the roller coaster ride of this state. I have seen Charleston with 100,000 people,” Warner said. “I’ve seen the empty streets of today in Charleston. I know where I want to take it as governor -- back to those thriving days.”
The candidates also discussed ways to streamline government.
For Capito, that means creating a dialogue in which state leaders listen to local officials and heed their concerns.
“State government talks to local government too often and doesn’t listen enough,” Capito said. “It’s about communication. We have so much of a lack of communication.”
Miller said state government is “top heavy” and he would advocate for ways to use technology to improve efficiency. He suggested the state should incorporate some of the methods he uses to monitor his 26 businesses.
“When the pandemic hit, we sent a bunch of people home to work with laptops. And they were all supposed to log in and do their jobs. And nobody logged in,” Miller said. “Nothing got done, except the government still functioned and the bills got paid. You can’t tell me there’s no meat left on that bone.”
Morrisey advocated for closer scrutiny of state government operations.
“Government is still too big and I’m not afraid to say that,” he said. “We’re going to look through every state agency, we’re going to conduct an audit. We’re going to look at how the government is operating across West Virginia.”
Warner also espoused the ideal of the government doing more with less. He also said he was wary of consolidating government at the local level for the sake of financial savings, noting the harm such consolidations can do to communities.
“I'm not afraid of streamlining my office,” he said. “In fact, I've reduced the office by about 15 to 20%. I’m working with fewer people but we’re doing more.”
While discussing ways to improve the state’s education outcomes, Miller noted financial resources often do not go directly to classrooms. All of the candidates, in one way or another, endorsed the concept of school choice.
“Right now, we have this big bloated layer of bureaucracy that soaks up all the resources before the money flows into the classroom,” Miller said. “If we are going to fix education in the state, we have to make sure and provide a culture that provides growth and learning.”
Morrisey said West Virginia should continue to focus on giving its citizens a choice when it comes to sending their children to school.
“I want to make sure that money follows the child much more aggressively and West Virginia will always have the broadest school choice law in the country,” Morrisey said. “We're going to have to build on the success of charter schools. We need to do things differently so we’re not 50th in all the categories that matter.”
Capito said he has worked in the Legislature on measures supporting school choice, as well as measures that put more resources into classrooms.
“I’m a parent. I think I know what’s best for my kids and I think you all know what’s best for your kids, so we provide school choice,” he said. “Let's give them the tools ... to succeed and then lets reward success.”
Warner, a former teacher, said holding students and schools accountable can provide a strong motivation for them to improve.
“Some teachers and schools don’t like to be rated, some students don’t like to be graded. But I can tell you my experience at West Point. Every week, they posted your grade-point average in every subject, and that was an inspiration to me,” Warner said. “That’s the military background in me. The things that get done are the things that get inspected. Somebody is going to be rating us, whether we do it ourselves or not.”