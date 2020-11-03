Kanawha County’s House of Delegates races yielded mostly positive results for incumbents, according to unofficial, incomplete results reported by Kanawha County as of midnight.
Competing in District 35 were eight candidates — including two incumbents — seeking two-year terms in four open seats. Two incumbents opted not to seek reelection — Democrat Andrew Byrd opted not to seek a fourth consecutive term and Republican Eric Nelson chose to pursue a state Senate run.
The top four vote-getters as of midnight were the two remaining incumbents and two challengers. Incumbents Republican Moore Capito (15,780 votes) and Democrat Doug Skaff, Jr. (14,669) led all candidates, followed by Republican Larry Pack (12,251) and Democrat Kayla Young (12,156).
Capito, a Charleston attorney, was seeking a third term. Skaff, a South Charleston businessman and investor in HD Media, owner of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, was seeking a fifth overall and third consecutive term.
The challengers running behind the top four were Democrat Kathy Ferguson (11,890), Democrat Rusty Williams (11,872), Republican Chris Stansbury (10,923) and Republican Trevor Morris (10,162).
District 35 covers a wide swath south of the Kanawha River, including South Charleston and St. Albans, and Dunbar north of the river.
Vying for three open seats representing District 36 were six candidates consisting of two incumbents and four challengers. Democrat Andrew Robinson opted not to defend his House seat, instead opting to run for state Senate in the 17th District.
Only one Democratic incumbent, Malden attorney and author Larry L. Rowe, was in the top three with 10,236 votes. Rounding out the top three were Republican and Charleston lawyer Chris Pritt (8,387) and Democrat and retired meteorologist Jim Barach (8,383).
Rowe was seeking his fourth consecutive and sixth overall term in the House, having also previously been elected to a term in the state Senate.
“When you visualize that many people voting for you, it’s staggering,” Rowe said.
Running behind was Republican and self-employed Alum Creek electrician Stevie Thaxton (7,907), Democratic incumbent and Charleston commercial banker Amanda Estep-Burton (7,645) and Republican and Charleston insurance agency owner Chris Walters, a former state senator (7,438).
Estep-Burton was seeking a second straight term, having previously finished ahead of Pritt in the 2018 general election.
Rowe said expected losses in other districts will change the chemistry of the Democratic caucus.
“It’s going to be quite different,” Rowe said, noting Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, did not run for reelection, a move that will prompt new leadership for Democrats as they look to maximize their influence while remaining in the minority.
District 36 includes most of Southern Kanawha County.
Incumbent Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, ran unopposed in the race for the 37th House district, securing a fourth term.
In the race for the 38th House district, Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, led Democrat Nikki Ardman by more than 2,500 votes as of midnight.
Graves gathered 6,004 votes to her opponent’s 3,218, according to results from MetroNews. Graves is on track to earn her third term in the House.
Graves, a Republican from Cross Lanes, said Tuesday night she is grateful for the support in this election, and if results hold she is excited to keep working for everyone in her district.
“I don’t believe in partisan politics. I want to represent the district,” Graves said. “There are Democrats, unaffiliated and Republicans here and I just want to continue the work we’ve been doing and represent everyone to the best of my ability.”
Ardman is an anatomy, physiology and biology teacher at St. Albans High School, who said she was inspired to run by current and former students. Ardman is also a member of the American Federation of Teachers.
In the race for the 39th House district, Republican Dana Ferrell led Democrat David “Woody” Holmes by more than 2,000 votes as of midnight.
Ferrell gathered 5,253 votes to his opponent’s 2,530 votes, according to results from MetroNews.
Ferrell, of Sissonville, said Tuesday night it’s been a tough 18 months of work on this campaign, but knew he was in for a fight from the start. He said his message of economic development and setting up a clear vision of an economic future resonated with voters.
“That’s just humbling to us that we had that kind of support. We felt like we had a good message,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell is on track to fill the seat being vacated by Delegate Kevan Bartlett, R-Kanawha, a Baptist minister who lost the 2018 Republican primary for this seat to Ferrell. Bartlett was appointed to the fill the seat held by Sharon Lewis Malcolm, who died in September.
Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, ran unopposed in the race for the 40th House district. Jeffries has won reelection to his second term in the House of Delegates.