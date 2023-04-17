The Republican supermajority in the West Virginia House of Delegates gained another member Monday when Fayette County Delegate Elliott Pritt announced his switch from the Democratic Party.
Pritt, a teacher, is in his first term after defeating a Republican incumbent in the 2022 election.
West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Elgine McArdle issued a statement welcoming Pritt to the party.
“Like so many West Virginians, Delegate Pritt has recognized that the Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party that our parents grew up with,” McArdle said.
The switch brings the number of Republicans to 89 in the House of Delegates. The Democrats’ ranks shrinks to 11.
“The Republican Party is the party of traditional American values,” McArdle said. “We support the right to life, the right to keep and bear arms, strong national security, the traditional family, fiscal restraint, and we are proud of America.”
The West Virginia Democratic Party also issued a statement after Pritt announced the change. State Chairman Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said, “The only thing you can be sure of with Elliott Pritt is that there’s nothing he won’t do in the name of political expediency.”
Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, the House minority leader, said, “Obviously, I’m disappointed in Elliott‘s decision to switch parties. It’s kind of odd that, just a few weeks ago, he was one of the most vocal Democrats working within our caucus to call out and hold Republicans accountable for their legislative agenda. Elliott made it clear that the Republicans had their priorities wrong on numerous occasions, and I’m curious to see how well he’ll be received within his new caucus.”
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
The Senate also has a Republican supermajority, with 31 Republicans and three Democrats.
Pritt’s switch continues a Republican wave in Wests Virginia that started a decade ago. After the 2014 election, the GOP took control of the Senate and House for the first time in more than 80 years.
