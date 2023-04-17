Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Republican supermajority in the West Virginia House of Delegates gained another member Monday when Fayette County Delegate Elliott Pritt announced his switch from the Democratic Party.

Pritt, a teacher, is in his first term after defeating a Republican incumbent in the 2022 election.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins

@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

