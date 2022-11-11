Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia lawmakers are hitting the road for the second time this year for an interim session outside of Charleston.

In May, legislators gathered in Morgantown at West Virginia University for the first road-show session since 2013. This weekend, interim meetings hit the Eastern Panhandle, with meetings scheduled Sunday through Tuesday at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs. 

Joe Severino covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you