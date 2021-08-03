Even without an exact calculation as to how much money West Virginia could get in a proposed federal infrastructure bill, state leaders already are saying the money is long overdue.
After a working weekend, President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of 22 senators reached agreement on a $1 trillion infrastructure package following a summer’s worth of negotiating.
The agreement, formally called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is described as the largest long-term jobs bill in decades. According to an information sheet provided by the office of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the bill would create new jobs for the next 8-to-10 years.
The bill is set to be paid for, in part, by repurposing an estimated $205 billion in unused COVID-19 relief dollars and $53 billion from “certain states” returning unused enhanced federal unemployment insurance, according to the information sheet.
West Virginia is estimated to get $3.5 billion in highway funding, as well as an additional $200 million to support the completion of Corridor H in Tucker and Grant counties, according to spokespeople for the offices of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Manchin.
The bill includes $303.5 billion during the next five years for federal highway plans, a 35% increase over existing law, said Kelley Moore, communications director for Capito.
The Corridor H money will come through Appalachian Development Highway System funding, which was established in 1965 to support road construction in 13 Appalachian states. It’s the first time federal funding has been allocated through the system since 2012, according to a news release from Manchin’s office.
On Sunday, Manchin touted the bipartisanship of negotiating the bill, saying it was “a big deal” after so many people had given up on the Senate, he said.
“Whether it’s Democrat, Republican, Independent, they could care less,” Manchin said in a release. “They want their infrastructure repaired … they want to be able to communicate and compete for the jobs in the 21st century.”
Capito is floor manager of the bill for Senate Republicans, meaning she’s tasked with steering the legislation through the chamber. Capito also spent weeks negotiating the bill with White House officials as part of a group of Senate Republicans.
In a speech on the floor of the Senate, Capito called the bill one that was full of tough compromises, but a “major positive step.”
The bill also directs significant money to clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and clean energy transmission and infrastructure.
West Virginia stands to receive $223 million in Clean Water State Revolving Funds during the next five years, Moore said.
On Tuesday, House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said West Virginia had missed out on critical infrastructure funding for the past 20 years.
“I would argue about whether the federal government should spend $1 trillion on anything,” Hanshaw said. “If we’re going to spend that kind of money on anything, it should be on infrastructure.”
The funding is subject to the provisions of a law the Legislature passed this year that gives lawmakers the authority to appropriate any federal money when more than $150 million that isn’t already appropriated in federal law or the state budget.
Hanshaw said he anticipated the Legislature will have some appropriating authority over the federal money, particularly toward particular projects or programs once the money is allocated to state agencies from the federal government.
Hanshaw pointed out the need to replace the state’s aging water and sewage systems, many of which were built using either lead or terracotta pipes that have long passed their expected lifespan.
“People can fight about what the government should do, but everybody ought to agree infrastructure is one of the principle jobs of government,” Hanshaw said. “People at every level of government — federal, state and local — should be concerned about building and maintaining their infrastructures because that’s what supports our cities and economy.”
Calling the federal infrastructure package a “historic … and maybe once-in-a-generation investment,” House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said state and local officials should get creative and think differently about long-term results that will help West Virginia grow.
“Now is the time to focus our efforts by partnering with cities, counties and state officials to come together on much needed projects like sewage, water, and roads that will help our communities grow,” Skaff said. “We should look to other states that have prioritized their infrastructure investments and have gotten successful returns while not raising taxes.”
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said he had been pushing federal representatives for the past five years for infrastructure support, saying aging water systems and inaccessible and unreliable broadband aren’t sustainable for West Virginians.
“Our roads, bridges, water and sewer systems are literally falling apart,” Baldwin said. “The cost to repair them is so high that we can’t do it without federal help. … I’m very grateful that our federal representatives are moving forward with an infrastructure package. It’s time to rebuild this state and nation from the ground up.”
The bill also is described as the largest dedicated bridge investment since the interstate highway system was constructed, and the largest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak.
Preliminary estimates of the bill include $110 billion for roads and bridges, and $65 billion for broadband.
Robert Morris, chairman of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, said he was excited to hear the federal government was allocating billions for broadband infrastructure. He said ongoing work for last-mile internet lines for more rural and unserved parts of Wets Virginia will be made easier by middle-mile line support from the federal government.
Another $65 billion in the infrastructure package is estimated for projects to support power grid infrastructure, including carbon capture and other technologies.
“We’re really excited about the potential for this,” Morris said. “We have been focused on getting connectivity to the unserved areas of the state, the people who have very little to absolutely no broadband connectivity. The fact that the federal government is looking at all aspects of broadband development and not only is connecting everyone, but making sure we have the infrastructure in place to ensure the customers receive quality service is a good thing.”
The funding will be useful in supporting West Virginia’s Roads to Prosperity program, established by Gov. Jim Justice in 2017 to funnel funding to repairing and constructing roads and bridges throughout the state.
The program is funded, in part, by a $1.6 billion bond measure West Virginia voters approved in 2017.
“More funding always helps, and any funding that comes to us will help us meet infrastructure needs; specifically catching up on slips and slides, which West Virginia is prone to, and continuing to catch up on the needs of our roads and bridges that were underfunded for so long,” said Jimmy Wriston, the state’s Deputy Secretary of Transportation.
Senators have been in the process of amending the bill this week, and The Associated Press reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, D-N.Y., said a final vote on the bill could take place “in a matter of days.”