More than 50 members of the West Virginia National Guard are headed to the southern border this week.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the deployment May 31, authorizing the guard members for a 30-day mission to support Operation Lone Star. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had previously put out a call for assistance in securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

