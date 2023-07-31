More than 50 members of the West Virginia National Guard are headed to the southern border this week.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the deployment May 31, authorizing the guard members for a 30-day mission to support Operation Lone Star. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had previously put out a call for assistance in securing the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Several governors are doing this because the situation on our Southern Border is terrible, and I want to make sure we're doing our part. So, I'm very proud to support our friends to the south,” Justice said in a news release announcing the deployment. “I know our National Guard will do incredible work, and we'll wish them Godspeed to get home safe and sound. I thank them all for their incredible bravery and for stepping up yet again to answer the call."
A pre-deployment ceremony was conducted Monday at the Joint Forces Headquarters on Coonskin Drive, in Charleston. The 54 members of the West Virginia Army National Guard and Air National Guard will be working alongside the Texas National Guard and Texas law enforcement partners.
“Gov. Abbott has been great and really appreciates our assistance. Like it or not, the bottom line is just this -- every single day more and more people cross that border, the more potential bad things that can happen to West Virginia,” Justice said Monday during an administration briefing. “We’re a long ways away but we should step up and do our part.”
Lt. Col. Bob Luther with the W.Va. Army National Guard said the volunteers will deploy into high-threat areas “to deny criminal organizations the ability to illegally move drugs and people into the United States via the Texas border.”
“I saw exactly how you responded when people were really hurting in the terrible floods that we’ve had. I’ve seen how you responded in our jails. I have seen how you responded through COVID. You’re the best; that’s all there is to it,” Justice told the guard members during the ceremony.
Justice was referring, in part, to the National Guard’s deployment to fill vacancies in the state Department of Corrections, which is short more than 1,000 employees, including 700 correctional officers. Last August, Justice declared a state of emergency to allow the soldiers to fill-in as corrections officers, a move that has cost the state more than $20 million so far.
Justice said the guard members are needed at the border.
“What’s going on at our southern border is chaos,” he said. “It’s total chaos. How could we possibly expect a good result from what’s going on?”
However, The Washington Post reported earlier this month there has been a 70% drop in illegal entries into the country since May, when the White House lifted Title 42, a policy enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed for quick expulsions of migrants who entered the country illegally but levied no penalty on those who tried to get in multiple times.
Instead, tens of thousands of migrants have been permitted to enter the United States legally each month. According to The Post, the new legal channels appear to be absorbing many of the border-crossers who, for years, had entered unlawfully to surrender in large groups, overwhelming U.S. border agents.
In June, the first full-month of the new measures, U.S. agents made about 100,000 arrests along the Mexico border, down from 204,561 the month before, The Post reported. It was the largest single-month decline since Joe Biden took office.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.