With West Virginia coffers full of record-breaking surplus revenue, officials are again considering a substantial investment in the state road fund.
During Gov. Jim Justice's administration briefing earlier this week, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy provided a summary of key revenue sources and financial achievements for the fiscal year.
Overall, West Virginia's revenue sources, including personal income tax, severance tax, consumer sales tax, corporate net income tax and interest income, contributed to a 10.1% growth rate, Hardy said. The state achieved six all-time revenue records, leading to a surplus of $1.847 billion, exceeding budget projections of $1.165 billion, he said.
Several projects are slated to be funded from the surplus section of the budget, including $282 million for deferred maintenance in colleges, universities and correctional facilities to address longstanding neglect, Hardy said. An additional $40 million is designated for the School Building Authority.
Furthermore, $125 million is proposed for the construction of a new consolidated state laboratory, addressing the outdated facilities used by various departments.
The surplus section also includes $50 million for the West Virginia University Cancer Institute, $29 million for the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and $400 million for the Personal Income Tax Reserve Fund, a fund the Legislature set up as a fail-safe for the 21.25% personal income tax cut it passed in 2023.
Those allocations are but a few of the 32 items in the surplus section, Hardy said.
After the allocations, $682 million remains from the $1.847 billion surplus. Per state code, $231 million of that amount is designated for the government's Rainy Day Fund, bolstering the balance in that account to over $1.1 billion, Hardy said.
With $451 million left unappropriated, there is discussion about allocating some funds to address deferred maintenance in highways, a practice that has been followed in previous years, Hardy said.
“I know there's been discussion, and I certainly won't speak for the Legislature or the governor about whether some of those dollars might go into highways,” Hardy said. “Because, in the past, we have allocated surplus dollars year in and year out to help catch up all the deferred maintenance on our highways.”
In a phone interview Thursday, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said he favors the idea of another infusion of funds to improve roads. He noted that previous transfers to the road fund were over $100 million.
"The first year we did it, you could have added up every other year the state has existed and there hadn’t been that much money moved from the general revenue budget to the road fund,” Blair said.
However, Blair also acknowledged ongoing liabilities, such as the Public Employees Insurance Agency. In the past, the government has made one-time allocations to help keep the agency afloat as it struggles with increasing costs. The agency also has slashed coverage benefits in the past to keep its head above water.
In 2023, the Legislature made changes that required PEIA to maintain an 80/20 split in insurance costs between employers and employees, which required the agency to increase premiums and impose a spouse surcharge.
Blair said lawmakers have the difficult task of forcing state agencies away from a "spend-it-or-lose-it" mentality to allow resources to be allocated toward capital improvements, deferred maintenance and roads.
“Most states are running 10% or 12% in excess revenue, compared to their general revenue budget. We are running 39%,” Blair said.
At the same time, the state still maintains pay increases for its employees, Blair said, noting that the Legislature provided government workers with a $2,300 increase in 2023. At the time, lawmakers said that increase would help offset the cost of changes made to PEIA.
The state also is facing crisis-level issues in its prisons and jails, with staffing shortages and inmate overcrowding prevalent. Lawmakers have attempted to address these issues through legislation, but bills aimed at increasing pay for corrections staff have failed to advance.
Blair said lawmakers are keeping a close eye on the issues in Corrections and other state agencies as they look toward a possible special session later this summer and prepare the 2024 legislative agenda.
"We're always working for solutions and being prepared for the next thing to come in front of us, as well as putting out the legacy fires that show themselves,” Blair said.