West Virginia Public Broadcasting has overcome significant staffing shortages since the last meeting of the state Educational Broadcasting Authority, interim executive director Butch Antolini told authority board members Wednesday.
During the authority’s spring quarterly meeting Wednesday morning, Antolini said that of 20 staff vacancies — some stretching over several months — Public Broadcasting has filled all but two of those positions, including the education director, chief engineer, director of video production, news director, marketing director and Statehouse reporter positions.
“It’s been a very busy process and very time consuming,” Antolini said. “Those are all very critical jobs.”
After former news director Andrea Billups stepped down from her post in January, assistant news director Eric Douglas filled that role for the 2022 legislative session. Douglas will now serve full-time as the news director, Antolini said.
Liz McCormick, who served as a Public Broadcasting reporter for the past eight years, was hired as the digital content web producer for the organization. Antolini said Public Broadcasting recently hired a general assignment reporter to fill that vacant reporting position. Randy Yohe was introduced Wednesday as the station’s new Statehouse reporter. Yohe covered the recently concluded legislative session.
Maggie Holley, former principal of Kenna Elementary School in Jackson County, was named Public Broadcasting’s education director in January. Holley, who worked in education for 16 years before joining Public Broadcasting, spoke to board members for the first time Wednesday. She said she plans to use her classroom and school administrative experience to better connect West Virginia’s children to the vast educational resources available through Public Broadcasting.
Holley said in an interview after the meeting that she hopes the soon-to-be-revamped Public Broadcasting website gives educators easier access to PBS LearningMedia in the classroom, using resources created for teachers nationwide. Public Broadcasting will continue to create videos, documents and interactive learning modules that are locally tailored, Holley said.
“We do a lot of West Virginia history and, sometimes, it's really hard to find resources for that,” Holley said. “We make it very easy.”
One idea Holley floated Wednesday was to virtually connect classrooms across the state, using these resources for instruction, but also to allow children to engage with peers who live outside their community. Also Wednesday, Antolini introduced Autumn Meadows, who will work alongside Holley as the organization's education specialist.
For the two remaining staff vacancies, Antolini said Wednesday afternoon during a separate meeting of the Public Broadcasting Foundation Board that those positions “should be filled in the next two to three weeks.”
Public Broadcasting’s chief operating officer, Eddie Isom, who has worked at the station for 26 years, said the recent hires have rejuvenated the workplace.
“There haven’t been a lot of new faces in a long time, and just seeing new people — young people — has been real exciting around here,” Isom said. “I think it's brought new energy to this organization that we have not seen for a very long time.”
The staffing changes come nearly six months to the day that authority board members fired Public Broadcasting executive director Chuck Roberts. Employees had been exiting the station beforehand, and more followed after Roberts’ dismissal. Gov. Jim Justice also had replaced five of the eight appointed positions on the Educational Broadcasting Authority, ensuring political conservatives had representation on the board.
Board members also discussed the Legislature leaving most of their funding intact during the 2022 session. During the 2021 legislative session, Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, proposed entirely defunding Public Broadcasting because of board members being “way too far left.”