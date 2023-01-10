Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he will run for governor in 2024.

Warner, who first mentioned running in November, made his intentions official during a 4:30 p.m. news conference near the West Virginia Veterans Memorial on the state Capitol Complex.

