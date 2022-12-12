Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Federal Communications Commission released its updated National Broadband Map last month and West Virginia officials are asking residents to log on and report inaccuracies about their internet service.

The map will determine how federal funds for broadband improvements are allocated, so it’s crucial that West Virginians paint an accurate picture of the quality of internet service in the state, according to an informational session hosted Monday by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and the West Virginia Office of Broadband.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

