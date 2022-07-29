Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Individuals against the abortion ban protested in the rotunda of the State Capitol.

West Virginia senators Friday evening began discussing changes to a proposed bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.

Seven GOP senators introduced a strike-and-insert amendment to the House of Delegates bill that nearly wholly restricts abortions, making slight changes to the bill that advanced out of the House on Wednesday. As of press time Friday evening, senators were still debating the strike-and-insert amendment.

abortion protestors1
Protesters in the gallery above the West Virginia Senate shout “Shame on You!” as the senators take a recess after meeting for two minutes early Friday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Abortion rally at the Capitol

Abortion rights protestors demonstrate outside the Senate Chamber where lawmakers were debating a bill to clarify West Virginia's abortion laws.

Joe Severino covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

