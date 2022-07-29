West Virginia senators Friday evening began discussing changes to a proposed bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
Seven GOP senators introduced a strike-and-insert amendment to the House of Delegates bill that nearly wholly restricts abortions, making slight changes to the bill that advanced out of the House on Wednesday. As of press time Friday evening, senators were still debating the strike-and-insert amendment.
If senators adopt the strike-and-insert amendment, the bill would go back to the House.
Following Thursday’s floor session, the West Virginia Senate stood in recess of the Special Session until 1 p.m. Friday. The Senate gaveled in, and then gaveled out, in less than a minute, announcing a recess until 2:30 p.m. Senators then discussed tax reform until about 4 p.m. before moving to House Bill 302, which passed the House of Delegates on Wednesday.
House Bill 302 would end access to abortion tied to any gestational period.
The GOP’s proposed strike-and-insert amendment changes the House bill, in which abortions are allowed up to 14 weeks of gestation for victims of rape or incest who report the abuse to law enforcement. The Senate’s version lowers that time for adults to eight weeks. For children, the amount of time was kept at 14 weeks.
The strike-and-insert amendment also provides for exceptions in nonviable and ectopic pregnancies, as well as medical emergencies — which doesn’t include mental health emergencies.
One amendment adopted Friday, which was offered by Senate Democrats, altered the reporting requirements for sexual assault and incest, where children could report abuse to a mandatory reporter — a teacher, coach, counselor, etc. — in lieu of reporting to law enforcement. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said this provision would allow children more avenues to report abuse to someone they trust.
On party lines, Senate Republicans voted down a Democratic amendment which included mental health emergencies in the list of exceptions.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, ordered the sergeant-at-arms around 5:30 p.m. to clear the galleries due to repeated outbursts from members of the public who opposed GOP senators’ lines of questioning. The galleries were cleared during comments made by Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, who made repeated references to children romanticizing their rapist.
More than 100 members of the public, mostly opposing abortion restriction, showed up to the Capitol throughout Friday.
The Special Session, which was originally called to discuss personal income tax reform before abortion restriction was folded into it, will now stretch at least past five days.
Debate on the abortion restriction bill began Monday, after the House Health committee passed a bill to further limit abortion with criminal penalties for doctors, including no exceptions for rape and incest. The full House narrowly adopted little protections for rape and incest victims, providing them 14 weeks to make an abuse report to law enforcement — although the bill declined to define what would qualify as a report.
Lawmakers will either work through the weekend, or return Monday to pick up where they left off, to ensure the passage of an abortion restriction bill.