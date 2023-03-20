Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tarr sends letter to US Treasury

West Virginia Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Office of Inspector General seeking a review of whether Gov. Jim Justice “grossly misappropriated” $28.3 million in federal COVID relief funds.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, addressed a letter Monday to the Treasury’s Office of Inspector General asking it to respond to his concerns about “ethics, legality, and risk of any future claw backs” regarding the Governor’s Office’s transfer of $28,375,985 in remaining CARES Act funding unspent at the Sept. 30 deadline to spend it to a discretionary fund controlled by the office.

