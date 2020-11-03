A new face will represent Kanawha County in the state Senate starting next year.
As of 12 a.m., West Virginia Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, led Delegate Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, with 23,584 votes compared to Robinson’s 20,364, according to West Virginia MetroNews.
Both Nelson and Robinson served in the House of Delegates — the 35th and 36th districts, respectively — before running for the 17th Senatorial District seat, currently held by Sen. Corey Palumbo, a Democrat, who opted not to seek reelection.
Robinson, a real estate appraiser and broker, was first elected to the House in 2016. Nelson, a financial consultant and manager, was first elected in 2010.
In the 8th District, which includes parts of Putnam and Kanawha counties, incumbent Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, held 23,243 votes, more than 4,800 votes ahead of Republican challenger Kathie Hess Crouse, who held 18,427 votes as of 12 a.m., according to West Virginia MetroNews.
“I feel pretty good about the numbers, I think this is just going to give me another opportunity to serve another four years for my district, and to be able to continue to do things I’ve been working on,” Jeffries said Tuesday. “That’s what people elected me to do, and I’m honored they chose to do so again.”
Crouse is a former president of the West Virginia Home Educators Association and a “school choice” advocate. Jeffries, while campaigning, said his main issues included improving water infrastructure and access for residents, incentivizing and investing in rehabilitation for those suffering from substance use disorder and — opposite of Crouse — fighting charter school legislation.
Jeffries said he wants to continue his work to improve West Virginia’s infrastructure this upcoming session, and hopes that work — when accomplished — will help in other areas, like job and industry retention.
“My focus will be to continue doing what I’ve done for the past four years and working for the future of West Virginians,” Jeffries said. “I’m happy to have another opportunity.”