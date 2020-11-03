A new face will represent Kanawha County in the state Senate starting next year, but preliminary election results Tuesday night were too close to say exactly who.
As of 10 p.m., West Virginia Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, led Delegate Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, with 18,228 votes compared to Robinson's 17,134, according to county election results.
Both Nelson and Robinson served in the House of Delegates — the 35th and 36th districts, respectively — before running for the 17th Senatorial District seat, currently held by Sen. Corey Palumbo, a Democrat, who opted not to seek reelection.
Robinson, a real estate appraiser and broker, was first elected to the House in 2016. Nelson, a financial consultant and manager, was first elected in 2010.
In the 8th District, which includes parts of Putnam and Kanawha counties, incumbent Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, held 20,620 votes, a marginal lead over Republican challenger Kathie Hess Crouse, who held 15,136 votes as of 10 p.m., according to West Virginia MetroNews.
Crouse is a former president of the West Virginia Home Educators Association and a "school choice" advocate. Jeffries, while campaigning, said his main issues included improving water infrastructure and access for residents, incentivizing and investing in rehabilitation for those suffering from substance use disorder and — opposite of Crouse — fighting charter school legislation.
Crouse, in addition to her education views, advocates for gun rights, law enforcement and anti-abortion policies. She has said she is against masks, and refuses to wear one amid the pandemic. She is also against needle exchange programs, which are widely considered to be best practice for harm reduction programs and are proven to save lives while stopping the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis, both of which have been on the rise in the Kanawha Valley for the last two years.